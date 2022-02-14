Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A113Q3 ISIN: SE0004019545 Ticker-Symbol: 2HJ 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
12:12 Uhr
0,014 Euro
-0,001
-8,33 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
BRIGHTER AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BRIGHTER AB 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire
14.02.2022 | 14:05
80 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Brighter AB TO 7 & TO 8 (62/22)

At the request of Brighter AB, Brighter AB equity rights will be traded on
First North as from February 18, 2022. 

Security name: Brighter TO 7
-----------------------------
Short name:   BRIG TO 7  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017132509 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  248454    
-----------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the period  
      from 2022-05-16 to 2022-05-30. Maximum issue price 0,38 SEK per   
      share and minimum issue price 0,05 SEK per share.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
     1 new share in Brighter AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip 2022-06-01 - 2022-06-15                        
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   2022-06-13                              
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------





Security name: Brighter TO 8
-----------------------------
Short name:   BRIG TO 8  
-----------------------------
ISIN code:   SE0017132517 
-----------------------------
Orderbook ID:  248457    
-----------------------------

Terms:  Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the period  
      from 2023-05-04 to 2023-05-17. Maximum issue price 0,45 SEK per   
      share and minimum issue price 0,05 SEK per share.          
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
-     1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for           
     1 new share in Brighter AB                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Subscrip 2023-05-22 - 2023-06-02                        
tion                                      
 period:                                    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Last   2023-05-31                              
 trading                                    
 day:                                      
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser,
Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova
Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.
BRIGHTER-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.