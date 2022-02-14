Nasdaq Stockholm AB: New equity rights for trading, Brighter AB TO 7 & TO 8 (62/22)

At the request of Brighter AB, Brighter AB equity rights will be traded on First North as from February 18, 2022. Security name: Brighter TO 7 ----------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO 7 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017132509 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 248454 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the period from 2022-05-16 to 2022-05-30. Maximum issue price 0,38 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,05 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Brighter AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip 2022-06-01 - 2022-06-15 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2022-06-13 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Security name: Brighter TO 8 ----------------------------- Short name: BRIG TO 8 ----------------------------- ISIN code: SE0017132517 ----------------------------- Orderbook ID: 248457 ----------------------------- Terms: Issue price, 70 % of VWAP of the company's share during the period from 2023-05-04 to 2023-05-17. Maximum issue price 0,45 SEK per share and minimum issue price 0,05 SEK per share. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - 1 option rights gives the right to subscribe for 1 new share in Brighter AB -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Subscrip 2023-05-22 - 2023-06-02 tion period: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Last 2023-05-31 trading day: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Eminova Fondkomission AB . For further information, please call Eminova Fondkomission AB on 08-684 211 10.