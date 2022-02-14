Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.: Blue Lagoon's Toll Mill Partner Ready to Send Fourth Shipment of Gold & Silver Concentrate

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG; FSE:7BL; OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to report that the Company's toll milling partner, Nicola Mining ("Nicola"), is now ready to send the fourth shipment of concentrate made from the mineralized material from the Dome Mountain underground mine. The shipment of 103 dry tonnes of gold and silver concentrate grading approximately 90 g/t Au and 477 g/t Ag will be sent to Ocean Partners UK Limited, a leading European based commodities trading company with offices in six countries around the world. All concentrate assays were completed at Base Met Labs, an accredited metallurgical testing facility located in Kamloops, BC.
"So far three shipments totalling 223 dry metric tonnes of concentrate that were shipped last year have a value to the Company of more than CDN $1 million, with some funds received and more to be received in the coming weeks." said Rana Vig, President and CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "This fourth shipment of concentrate is valued at more than $500,000, and once received, will give a boost to an already healthy treasury with no debt, ensuring the Company has a significant runway to execute on its aggressive exploration plans on a project that's been relatively unexplored and under the radar," he added.