Today Endava plc (NYSE: DAVA), a leading next-generation technology service provider, shared more details about its environmental plans as part of the company's We Care approach to sustainability.

"We care about the world we live in and our focus is on achieving net zero emissions from our organisation and value chain, accelerating our journey to a net positive impact. This will take time and we will approach our environmental disclosures with the utmost integrity. With this in mind we recently signed a commitment letter to Science Based Targets, which sees Endava joining the 'Race to Zero'. As a technology company, we are able to drive sustainability through digital acceleration and we are proud to help our clients build green solutions. We believe we all have the power to help tackle climate change through our behaviour at work and at home," said John Cotterell, Endava's CEO

Building on its current environmental position, in the short term Endava plans to tackle its Scope 1 and 2 footprint and minimise these as a priority. Endava is working towards alignment with the SBTi criteria in setting and subsequently validating targets which will involve updating baseline emissions data and getting these externally assured.

The company will also perform in 2022 an extended analysis of its Scope 3 footprint aiming to drive down material emissions in the longer term. To this end, Endava has already begun the process of engaging with its suppliers to identify emission reduction opportunities and the partnerships that will be required to support them. The company is also investing in high quality projects and partnerships for carbon removal and intends to set out plans for decarbonisation.

Endavans across the business and locations are encouraged to engage in environmental activities and projects. The company has recently launched an Endava Eco Challenge encouraging Endavans to go greener at home. This also follows its recent Endava Thank You Forest campaign for which the company made a commitment to plant at least 30,000 trees in this financial year.

About Endava

Endava is reimagining the relationship between people and technology. By leveraging next-generation technologies, our agile, multi-disciplinary teams provide a combination of product technology strategies, intelligent experiences, and world class engineering to help clients become digital, experience-driven businesses by assisting them in their journey from idea generation to development and deployment of products, platforms and solutions. Endava collaborates with its clients, seamlessly integrating with their teams, catalysing ideation and delivering robust solutions.

Endava services clients in Payments and Financial Services, TMT, Consumer Products, Retail, Mobility and Healthcare. As of September 30, 2021 9,616 Endavans served clients from locations in Australia, North America, Singapore and Western Europe and delivery centres in Bosnia Herzegovina, Bulgaria, Croatia, Moldova, Poland, North Macedonia, Romania, Serbia, Slovenia, Argentina, Colombia, Mexico, Uruguay and Venezuela.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "outlook," "may," "will", and other similar terms and phrases. Such forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, the statements regarding Endava's ability to achieve its sustainability and environmental objectives, including on a specific timeline, and to support its clients in building green solutions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the risk that Endava may not be able to achieve its We Care and other sustainability goals on its intended timeline and risks related to Endava's ability to attract and retain highly-skilled IT professionals at cost-effective rates, as well as other risks and uncertainties discussed in the "Risk Factors" section of Endava's Annual Report on Form 20-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 28, 2021 and in future filings Endava makes with the SEC. In addition, the forward-looking statements included in this press release represent Endava's views and expectations as of the date hereof and are based on information currently available to Endava. Endava anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its views to change. Endava specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements in this press release except as required by law. These forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing Endava's views as of any date subsequent to the date hereof.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220211005610/en/

Contacts:

For media inquiries:

Laurence Madsen, Investor Relations

investors@endava.com