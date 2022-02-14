- (PLX AI) - Invisio Q4 revenue SEK 152.2 million vs. estimate SEK 177 million.
- • Q4 gross margin 56.4%
- • Q4 EBIT margin 0.9%
- • Q4 EPS SEK 0.03
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|11,350
|11,500
|15:27
|11,370
|11,470
|15:27
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|14:16
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO Year-end bulletin 2021: A challenging 2021 ended with strong order intake that has continued in 2022
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --
CEO comment
"Market activity increased gradually at the end of 2021. A clear result of that is the five-year framework agreement we recently...
|14:10
|Invisio Q4 EBITDA SEK 12.6 Million vs. Estimate SEK 32 Million
|Di
|INVISIO AB: INVITATION: INVISIO invites you to a conference call February 15 at 10:00 CET
|STOCKHOLM, Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO is pleased to invite press, investors and analysts to a conference call on February 15 at 10.00 CET where CEO Lars Højgård Hansen will present...
|26.01.
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO enters into five-year framework agreement worth approximately SEK 275 million
|STOCKHOLM, Jan. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO has entered into a five-year framework agreement where the end-customer is the Armed Forces of a European country. The contract, which is...
|13.12.21
|INVISIO AB: INVISIO receives non-binding order for 200 Intercom Systems. No volumes guaranteed.
|STOCKHOLM, Dec. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- INVISIO receives non-binding order from the US-based company SkyRunner for 200 or more Intercom Systems for 2022-2023. The order value is up to SEK...
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|INVISIO AB
|10,890
|-4,47 %