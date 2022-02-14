Survey Increased to Include Two Large Sulphide Nickel Targets

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Inomin Mines Inc. (TSXV: MINE), ("Inomin", "MINE" or the "Company") reports a ground magnetic survey is underway at MINE's Lynx nickel property in south-central British Columbia. The survey comprises 228 line-kilometres (kms) across the Bear and Skulow zones, two large 2 x 3 km sulphide nickel targets (Figure 1).





Figure 1: Location of ground-magnetic survey grids over Bear and Skulow zones of Lynx property. A distinct 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies greater than 2 kilometres in length have been delineated at Lynx by an airborne magnetics survey.



Magnetics surveys in the Company's Beaver block located 11 km north of Lynx of the Beaver-Lynx project (Figure 2) have proven very effective at delineating magnetite-serpentinite rocks hosting nickel-cobalt mineralization. At Beaver, airborne and ground magnetic surveys have identified five magnetite-serpentinite zones with a cumulative strike length of approximately 10 kilometres. Historic drilling at these zones intersected strongly magnetic shallow-dipping serpentinites hosting nickel mineralization in sulphide form.

The Lynx area is geologically similar to Beaver with even larger prospective targets areas. RGS (regional stream sediment) data collected by the Province of British Columbia illustrates the existence of a large 10 x 5 kilometre nickel anomaly at Lynx. An airborne magnetics survey delineated an 8 kilometre-wide ring-like magnetic anomaly and several strong magnetic anomalies - all greater than 2 kilometres in length.

Given the positive drill results related to areas of significant magnetite-rich serpentinite rocks in the Beaver property, Lynx displays potential to host multiple zones of large, disseminated, sulphide nickel. Cobalt occurs with nickel mineralization in the Beaver property.

A 2020 National Instrument 43-101 technical report on the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project - available on Inomin's website www.inominmines.com - notes that the Beaver property hosts large volumes of nickel and cobalt mineralization amendable to conventional floatation extraction techniques.

Beaver-Lynx Project

Inomin's 100% owned Beaver-Lynx project, approximately 20,000 hectares in size, is located 15 - 25 kilometres east and southeast respectively of Taseko Mines Ltd.'s Gibraltar Mine in British Columbia's Cariboo Mining Region. The topography of the properties is relatively flat and easily accessible via all-season roads as well as a network of forestry roads providing access to most of the properties. Other important nearby infrastructure includes electricity (hydro) and railroad. Skilled workers, contractors, and suppliers are available locally from the city of Williams Lake situated about 20 kilometres south of Lynx (Figure 2).

Inomin is seeking a joint venture partner for the Beaver-Lynx project in order to test the property's multiple large zones for sulphide (class 1) nickel and cobalt. The project is prospective for near-surface, bulk-tonnage style, nickel-cobalt deposits. Nickel and cobalt are critical metals for Canada and the United Sates, essential for the countries' growing infrastructure and clean energy requirements.

For further information about the Beaver-Lynx project visit MINE's website at www.inominmines.com.





Figure 2: The Beaver-Lynx nickel-cobalt project is a large 20,000 hectare project located in the mineral and infrastructure-rich Cariboo Mining Region of south-central British Columbia.



About Inomin Mines

Inomin Mines is focused on the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties with strong potential to host significant resources, especially gold, silver and nickel projects. Inomin holds the La Gitana and Pena Blanca gold-silver properties in Mexico. The Company owns a 100% interest in the Beaver-Lynx sulphide nickel project in south-central British Columbia, and the Fleetwood zinc-copper-gold-silver VMS project in south-west British Columbia. Inomin also holds a royalty on the King's Point gold-copper-zinc project in Newfoundland owned by Maritime Resources Corp. Inomin trades on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol MINE. For more information visit www.inominmines.com and follow us on Twitter @InominMines.

Inomin Mines Director, L. John Peters P.Geo, a qualified person as defined by NI 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information in this news release.

