Diaphragm Pump Market to Garner $9.3 Bn, Globally, by 2030 at 5.7% CAGR: Allied Market Research

- Rise in crude production, surge in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries, and rapid expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global diaphragm pump market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Diaphragm Pump Market by Mechanism (Air-operated and Electrical-operated), Operation (Single Acting and Double Acting), Discharge Pressure (Up to 80 bar, 80 to 200 bar and Above 200 bar), End-User (Water & Wastewater, Oil & Gas, Chemicals & Petrochemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Food & Beverage and Others),): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021-2030". As per the report, the global diaphragm pump industry was accounted for $5.4 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.3 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Rise in crude production, surge in pharmaceuticals and food & beverages industries, and rapid expansion of water and wastewater infrastructure have boosted the growth of the global diaphragm pump market. However, availability of substitutes in the market hampers the market growth. On the contrary, growth of the automobile & aircraft industry and obligatory governing projects that need diaphragm pumps are expected to open new opportunities for the market players.

Covid-19 scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic led to decrease in business activities, including demand for a broad variety of goods and services, disrupted the supply chain, weakened economic conditions, and created volatility in the financial and commodity markets.

The manufacturing of diaphragm pumps was stopped during the pandemic to curb the spread of infection. This affected the supply chain and sale.

The demand for oil & gas decreased during the pandemic, which negatively affected the market.

The air operated segment held the lion's share

By mechanism, the air operated segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than three-fifths of the global diaphragm pump market, due to rise in demand for chemicals, paints, varnishes, solvents, adhesives, water, and sewage where high output pressure is required. However, the electrical operated segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, owing to demand from the food industry, chemical processing, surface conditioning, pulp industry, water treatment, and sewage treatment.

The double acting segment to manifest the highest CAGR through 2030

By operation, the double acting segment would showcase the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2021 to 2030, due to rapid expansion of the pharmaceutical industry. However, the single acting segment held the largest share in 2020, contributing to around two-thirds of the global diaphragm pump market, owing to surge in demand for petrochemical and related products such as binders, resins, dyes, pigments, latex, acids, alkalis, petroleum products, and solvents across the globe.

North America to register the highest CAGR by 2030

By region, the market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to surge in wastewater management activities. However, the global diaphragm pump market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2020, accounting for more than one-third of the market, owing to rise population and urbanization in the region.

Major market players

Dover Corporation

GemmeCotti Srl

Flowserve Corporation

Grundfos Holding A/S

Graco Inc.

Ingersoll Rand

IDEX Corporation

LEWA GmbH

Tapflo AB

Xylem

