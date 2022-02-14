Core Assets Corp. Reports High Grade Channel Samples of up to 1.0m of 175g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.31% Pb, and 10% Zn Over an Area of 600m by 350m at the 2021 Discovery Zone

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Core Assets Corp., ("Core Assets" or the "Company") (CSE:CC)(FSE:5RJ)(OTC.QB:CCOOF) is pleased to announce channel sample results from 10 carbonate replacement and skarn, massive-to-semi massive sulphide occurrences at the Sulphide City and Grizzly Targets during Phase 2 of the 2021 Exploration Program carried out at the Blue Property (the "Property"), Atlin Mining District of British Columbia.
Highlights
- All channel samples were collected from zones of carbonate replacement massive sulphide and skarn mineralization. Unlike vein-hosted deposits, carbonate replacement deposits (CRDs) typically manifest as continuous sulphide bodies over multi-kilometre-scales that broaden with depth and demonstrate continuity back to the source.
- 10 channels comprising a combined length of 39.25 metres were cut and sampled at average intervals of 0.5 metres at the Grizzly (Mantos) Target and the adjacent Sulphide City Target in 2021. High-grade mineralization in these combined areas spans 600m by 350m (Figure 1).
- Of the 80 channel samples collected, 5 samples assayed greater than 50g/t Ag, 47 greater than 0.20% Cu, and 33 channel samples assayed greater than 5.0% Zn.
- Grizzly Channel CH21-05 returned length weighted average assay values of 175g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.31% Pb, and 10% Zn over 1.0m; including 0.5m of 222g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.38% Pb and 7.2% Zn (Figure 2).
- Sulphide City Channel CH21-02 returned assay values of 5.3m of 14g/t Ag, 0.29% Cu and 10.2% Zn; including 0.5m of 46g/t Ag, 0.49% Cu, and 11.8% Zn over 0.5m (Figure 3).
- The 2021 Discovery Zone (collectively the Grizzly, Sulphide City, and Amp Targets) defines a 1.8km long by 1.2km wide, high-grade carbonate replacement mineralization (CRM) target within the extensive 6.6km by 1.8km mineralized corridor that remains open in all directions.
- Drill targeting and planning is underway for the upcoming Exploration Program at the 2021 Discovery Zone, the Silver Lime Prospect, and the Laverdiere Prospect.
Core Assets' President and CEO Nick Rodway comments, "The 2021 Discovery Zone (a new extension of the Silver Lime Prospect at the Blue Property) contains extensive high-grade mineralization that can be seen at surface. Most notable is the Grizzly Target, which consists of two massive, zinc-silver rich mantos exposed at surface. They are composed of >90% sulphide and are visible at widths greater than 5 metres over a continuous length of greater than 500 metres. These mantos could be part of a series of high-grade ore bodies that are stacked at depth, as typically seen in world class CRD's. The Sulphide City Target represents a very high sulphide occurrence that is partially hosted in intrusive volcanic rocks, indicating that it could be located very proximal to the causative porphyry responsible for the massive 6.6km by 1.8km mineralized area at the Blue Property."