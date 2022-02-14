Core Assets Corp. Reports High Grade Channel Samples of up to 1.0m of 175g/t Ag, 0.28% Cu, 0.31% Pb, and 10% Zn Over an Area of 600m by 350m at the 2021 Discovery Zone

Figure 3: Location and highlights of the 2021 Phase 2 channel sampling results at the Sulphide City Target, Blue Property, NW BC.

Figure 4: Photographs of channel sampling efforts at the 2021 Discovery Zone, Blue Property, NW BC. Top Left: Channel CH21-01 after sampling; Top Right: Channel CH21-02 after cutting and prior to sampling; Bottom Left: Channel CH21-05 with sample numbers labelled; Bottom Right: Channel CH21-06 with sample numbers labelled.

All the 2021 Phase 2 channel samples were collected from zones of carbonate replacement mineralization, skarn, and massive sulphide. Following the Hub & Spoke model (i.e., Bingham Canyon, Utah, USA), high-temperature, ore-bearing fluids are derived from proximal intrusive phases (the "Hub"). The ore fluids migrate away from the heat source along structurally controlled networks of faults and fractures. During fluid propagation, ore fluids mix with other fluid sources (i.e., meteoric/connate waters or basin brines). Sulphide bodies ("spokes") are then precipitated through a neutralizing, dissolution replacement reaction between the ore fluid and carbonate-rich lithologies (i.e., limestone).

QA/QC and Sample Preparation

All channel samples were cut in the field using a gas-powered diamond blade saw. Locations were marked with spray paint across presumed mineralized horizons and parallel lines were cut approximately 5 centimetres apart. Perpendicular lines were then cut at approximately 50-centimetre sample intervals or less. A hammer and chisel were then used to remove the rock from the channels and the samples were placed in pre labelled sample bags. Location data was obtained using a handheld GPS and azimuth measurements were collected using a compass. Samples were stored in 5-gallon pails in a secure location until ready for shipment. Quartz blanks were inserted approximately every 25 samples as part of QA/QC procedures.

All rock samples and quartz blanks were shipped by ground to ALS Geochemistry in Whitehorse, YT for multi-element analysis (including Ag) by four-acid digestion with ICP-MS instrumentation (package ME-ICP61) and Au, Pd, and Pt by fire assay (package PGM-ICP27). Any overlimit for Ag, Cu, Pb and Zn were analyzed using the applicable assay package ME-OG62. No certified reference materials were submitted for analysis with the Company relying on the laboratory's internal QA\QC in this regard.

National Instrument 43-101 Disclosure

Nicholas Rodway, P.Geo, (Licence #46541) is President, CEO and Director of the Company, and qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Rodway supervised the preparation of the technical information in this news release.

About Core Assets Corp.

Core Assets Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition and development of mineral projects in British Columbia, Canada. The company currently holds 100% title ownership in the Blue Property, which covers a land area of ~108,337 Ha (~1,083 km²). The project lies within the Atlin Mining District, a well-known gold mining camp located in the unceded territory of the Taku River Tlingit First Nation and the Carcross/Tagish First Nation. The Property hosts a major structural feature known as The Llewellyn Fault Zone ("LFZ"). This structure is approximately 140km in length and runs from the Tally-Ho Shear Zone in the Yukon, south through the property to the Alaskan Panhandle Juneau Ice Sheet in the United States. Core Assets believes that the south Atlin Lake area and the LFZ has been neglected since the last major exploration campaigns in the 1980's. The LFZ plays an important role in mineralization of near surface metal occurrences across the Property. The past 50 years have seen substantial advancements in the understanding of porphyry, skarn, and carbonate replacement type deposits both globally and in BC's Golden Triangle. The company has leveraged this information at the Blue Property to tailor an already proven exploration model and believes this could facilitate a major discovery. Core Assets is excited to become one of Atlin Mining District's premier explorers where its team believes there are substantial opportunities for new discoveries and development in the area.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS

Statements in this document which are not purely historical are forward-looking statements, including any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Forward looking statements in this news release include its goals and scope; that the limestone bodies in the area are favourable for allowing transportation of mineralized carbonate replacement fluids; that the Atlin property is prospective for Iron-Zinc-Lead-and Silver; that we can become a district scale explorer; that Core Assets will drill in 2022; that the Blue Property has substantial opportunities for a discovery and development; that work on the Blue Property could potentially lead to a new porphyry/CRD style discovery; and that there may be a commercially viable gold or other mineral deposit on our claims. It is important to note that the Company's actual business outcomes and exploration results could differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. Risks and uncertainties include that further permits may not be granted timely or at all; the mineral claims may prove to be unworthy of further expenditure; there may not be an economic mineral resource; methods we thought would be effective may not prove to be in practice or on our claims; economic, competitive, governmental, environmental and technological factors may affect the Company's operations, markets, products and prices; our specific plans and timing drilling, field work and other plans may change; we may not have access to or be able to develop any minerals because of cost factors, type of terrain, or availability of equipment and technology; and we may also not raise sufficient funds to carry out our plans. Additional risk factors are discussed in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's Management Discussion and Analysis for its recently completed fiscal period, which is available under Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com . Except as required by law, we will not update these forward-looking statement risk factors.

