London, United Kingdom and Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Britannia Life Sciences Inc. (CSE: BLAB) ("Britannia"), a global product development platform for cosmetic and wellness products, is pleased to announce the launch of a consumer trial to test the efficacy of CBD oil as an active ingredient in the treatment of hair loss.

With sales of over £2.5 billion in 2020, the global hair loss treatment market is expected to grow at an annual rate of between 4 and 6% through 2027, based on industry estimates.

This hair growth initiative is aligned with Britannia's strategy of utilizing its resources and expertise to build a high-value intellectual property portfolio while growing the market for CBD by developing a broad range of new applications across a wide range of products.

Britannia has engaged its subsidiary, Advanced Development and Safety Laboratories ("ADSL"), to finalize the formulation of a topical cream which utilizes CBD-rich, broad-spectrum hemp oil distillate with the goal of promoting hair growth and density.

The consumer trial will be managed by ADSL's existing First Beauty platform, (www.firstbeauty.com), and will be conducted under the guidance and supervision of health professionals. In its initial phase, trial participants will test a lone topical cream, providing weekly feedback, over a six-month period.

Anyone interested in participating in the trial should visit www.Britannia.life/hair and register to be added to our email list.

About Britannia Life Sciences Inc.

Britannia Life Sciences Inc. is a global platform offering an integrated suite of services to assist companies along their product development journey. Britannia's services, including product formulations, safety assessments, analytical and microbiological testing, global compliance and consumer evaluations are offered to companies ranging from multinationals to start-ups particularly in the cosmetics, food and wellness industries. Britannia has garnered significant expertise in the development and regulatory approval of topical and edible cannabis products, including preparation and support for novel food authorizations. Britannia's head office is located at 120 Adelaide Street West, Suite 2400, Toronto, Ontario, M5H 1T1.

For inquiries or more information on Britannia's growing suite of product development, analytical testing, regulatory and compliance solutions across a range of industries, please visit https://britannia.life.

