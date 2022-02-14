Hoboken, New Jersey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Esports Entertainment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: GMBL) (NASDAQ: GMBLW) (or the "Company"), a licensed online gambling company with a focus on esports wagering and real money gaming, will delay its conference call and webcast to discuss its fiscal 2022 second quarter financial results until Tuesday, February 22, 2022, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The delay is necessary to allow the Company to complete its quarter-end financial review and audit process.

Event: Esports Entertainment Group Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Conference Call Date: February 22, 2022 Time: 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time Live Call: +1-888-204-4368 (U.S. Toll-Free) or +1-323-994-2093 (International) Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1530537&tp_key=76c7c97ef4

A dial-in replay of the call will be available until March 8, 2022 and can be accessed by dialing +1-844-512-2921 (U.S. Toll Free) or +1-412-317-6671 (International) and entering replay pin number: 6766518.

About Esports Entertainment Group

Esports Entertainment Group is a full stack esports and online gambling company fueled by the growth of video-gaming and the ascendance of esports with new generations. Our mission is to help connect the world at large with the future of sports entertainment in unique and enriching ways that bring fans and gamers together. Esports Entertainment Group and its affiliates are well-poised to help fans and players to stay connected and involved with their favorite esports. From traditional sports partnerships with professional NFL/NHL/NBA/FIFA teams, community-focused tournaments in a wide range of esports, and boots-on-the-ground LAN cafes, EEG has influence over the full-spectrum of esports and gaming at all levels. The Company maintains offices in New Jersey, the UK and Malta. For more information visit www.esportsentertainmentgroup.com .

Contact:

Media Inquiries

brandon.apter@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

eeg@kcsa.com

Investor Relations Inquiries

Jeff@esportsentertainmentgroup.com

JCIR

Joseph Jaffoni, James Leahy, Norberto Aja

212-835-8500

gmbl@jcir.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/113724