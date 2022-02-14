Anzeige
14.02.2022 | 14:41
Admission to trading of UAB "InMedica" bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 14, 2022 to admit the bonds of UAB
"InMedica" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the
request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "InMedica" bonds is
February 17, 2022. 



Issuer's full name         UAB "InMedica"               
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Issuer's short name         INM                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities ISIN code        LT0000405987                
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Securities maturity date      18-12-2023                 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Nominal value of one security, EUR 100                    
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Number of securities        80 000                   
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Volume of the issue, EUR      8 000 000                 
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Orderbook short name        INMB050023FB                
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Interest payment dates       17-06-2022 17-12-2022 17-06-2023 18-12-2023
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------
??Market              First North Vilnius            
-------------------------------------------------------------------------------



The Certified Adviser of UAB "InMedica" is Law firm Sorainen.

UAB "InMedica" Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial years
2019 and 2020 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. 



Nasdaq Baltic
Issuer Services
+370 5253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com



Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.

