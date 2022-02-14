Admission to trading of UAB "InMedica" bonds on Nasdaq Baltic First North

Nasdaq Vilnius decided on February 14, 2022 to admit the bonds of UAB "InMedica" to trading on First North operated by AB Nasdaq Vilnius on the request of the Company. The first trading day of UAB "InMedica" bonds is February 17, 2022. Issuer's full name UAB "InMedica" ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer's short name INM ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities ISIN code LT0000405987 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities maturity date 18-12-2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Nominal value of one security, EUR 100 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number of securities 80 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume of the issue, EUR 8 000 000 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook short name INMB050023FB ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Interest payment dates 17-06-2022 17-12-2022 17-06-2023 18-12-2023 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ??Market First North Vilnius ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The Certified Adviser of UAB "InMedica" is Law firm Sorainen. UAB "InMedica" Offer Document, audited annual reports for the financial years 2019 and 2020 (in Lithuanian only) are attached. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative markets First North operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic states, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius. Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1042840