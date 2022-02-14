Anzeige
WKN: A0JKUU ISIN: NO0010205966 
Frankfurt
11.02.22
09:38 Uhr
3,070 Euro
-0,010
-0,32 %
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NAVAMEDIC ASA 5-Tage-Chart
Navamedic ASA: Invitation to 2021 Fourth quarter presentation

OSLO, Norway, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Navamedic ASA invites you to a presentation of the 2021 fourth quarter results on
Thursday, February 17th at 08.45 CET. The presentation will be held at Sparebank
1 Markets in Olav V's Gate 5 in Oslo as well as via webcast. Webcast
participants can view the webcast on the Navamedic web site at
www.navamedic.com/investors/financial-results under '2021'.

Representatives from
the Company will be: CEO Kathrine Gamborg Andreassen and CFO Lars Hjarrand.

For further information, please contact: Lars Hjarrand. Mobile: +47 917 62 842 E-mail: lars.hjarrand@navamedic.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/navamedic-asa/r/navamedic-asa--invitation-to-2021-fourth-quarter-presentation,c3506198

