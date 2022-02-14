Growth in Organized Gym Chains along with increased Digital Penetration and adoption of Virtual Training and at-home trainings to drive market growth: Ken Research

- The entry of low budget international fitness chains and attractive offers offered by the fitness centers are expected to encourage the offline membership participation rate in fitness clubs.

- Growing trend of one-on-one personal training and small group trainings along with opening of budget gyms and advancement of technologies adopted by majority of the fitness center will intensify the number of subscribers.

- Digital Fitness and At- Home workouts will gain traction in the near future as majority of the population intend to make virtual classes a regular part of their routine post pandemic.

GURUGRAM, India, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ --

Growing Demand for Certified Personal Trainers: Growing trend of one-on-one personal training and small group trainings along with opening of budget gyms and advancement of technologies adopted by majority of the fitness centre will intensify the number of subscribers.

Growth in Number of Hotel based Fitness Establishments: Development of the hospitality sector as a part of the Algerian government's National Tourism Development plan along with the entry of International hotel chains providing a range of amenities will result into the growth of hotel-based fitness centres.

Request for Sample Report @ https://www.kenresearch.com/sample-report.php?Frmdetails=NDc5MDMz

Impact of COVID 19: The pandemic is expected to accelerate the transformation from offline-only to online-offline integration in leading operators. Enhancing fitness awareness and popularization of the fitness apps due to penetration of internet and increase in mobile phone users is expected to drive the market growth. The industry is experimenting with "digital fitness" by offering online classes and incorporating fitness-based apps for at-home exercise.

The report titled "Algeria Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025F - Driven by technological innovations and inventive training approaches along with adoption of hybrid model by fitness centers" by Ken Research suggested that the fitness market is further expected to grow in the near future owing to growing awareness of health benefits, increasing disposable income, rising awareness regarding obesity and to overcome health issues such as cardiovascular diseases along with growth of female only fitness centers has been the major key factors which drives the demand for fitness services centers in Algeria. The market is expected to register a positive five-year CAGR of 19.4% in terms of revenue during the forecast period 2020-2025F.

Key Segments Covered in Algeria Fitness Market: -

Direct Economic Impact of Fitness Centers

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Algeria Health and Fitness Market

Health and Fitness Market Overview of Fitness Centers in Hotels and Resorts

Overview of Fitness Centers in Schools and Universities

Overview of Fitness Centers in Residential Townships/Compounds

Overview of Fitness Centers in Hospitals

Overview of Fitness Centers in Sports Clubs and Govt. Organizations

Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Centers

Algeria Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Estimated Cost of Constructing a Fitness Centre

Key Target Audience

Fitness Equipment Manufacturers

Fitness Equipment Distributors

Fitness Centers

Government Organizations

Time Period Captured in the Report:

Historical Period: 2015-2020

2015-2020 Forecast Period: 2020-2025

Key Topics Covered in the Report

Socio-Economic Landscape of Algeria

Direct and Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Algeria

Overview of Commercial Gyms in Algeria Health and Fitness Market

Health and Fitness Market Snapshot of Digital Fitness Market in Algeria

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Algeria

Algeria Fitness Equipment Industry Market Size

Evaluation of Premiumization on Real Estate Sector

Assessment of the Indirect Economic Impact of Fitness Industry in Algeria

Overview of Healthcare Scenario/Health Statistics

Potential Health Implications and Health Cost Reductions

Customer Mindset for Fitness Services

Impact of COVID 19 on Fitness Industry in the Algeria

Future Outlook and Projections for Algeria Fitness Services Market

White space and Opportunities existing in the Algeria Fitness Services Market

Research Methodology

For More Information on the research report, refer to below link: -

Algeria Fitness Services Market

Related Reports by Ken Research: -

Philippines Medical Devices Outlook to 2025 (Second Edition)- Rising Cases of Chronic Diseases and Expected Growth in Demand for Cancer Therapy and Dialysis Equipment

The Philippines Market Device Industry was valued at PHP ~ million in 2015 and registered a positive growth during the review period of 2015-2020 reaching to a value of PHP ~ in 2020. The market is currently in Growth Stage, with an increase in number of hospitals, high prevalence of chronic diseases, rising instances of heart and kidney failures, expanding elderly population, awareness towards health checkups, incoming of medical tourism and onset of COVID-19 pandemic as some of the key drivers for the market. Medical Device Industry in the Philippines is currently import oriented, especially for highly technological machineries such as Diagnostic Imaging, Cardiac Devices, Respiratory products and others. Current demand reflects healthcare requirements for growing incidence of hypertension, diabetes/kidney diseases, TB/respiratory ailments, cancer, and some incidence of HIV/AIDS.https://www.kenresearch.com/healthcare/general-healthcare/philippines-health-tech-market-outlook-to-2025/414450-91.html

Indonesia Health Tech Market Outlook to 2025-Lack of Medical Staff and Protective Gear to Lean on Healthcare Startups in Indonesia

Indonesia Health Tech market grew at a very high growth rate over the review period 2017-2020 and was further supported by an increase in health awareness among the younger population, the advancement of technology in the market, introduction of new platforms in the market. The entry of domestic players with international investments has also contributed to the same. Strong growth was observed in Indonesia's health tech industry majorly due to high-end user demand.

India Consumer Wearables Market Outlook to 2025- By Type (Fitness Trackers and Smart-watches), By Sales Channel (Online and Offline), By Price Segment (Under - 1000 ,?1000 - - 10,000 , ?10,000 - - 20,000 and Above - 20,000) and By Sales Region (North, South East and West)

The India Consumer Wearable industry has grown at a CAGR of 32.0% on the basis of revenue over the period 2015-2020. The young demographics and high disposable income in the country is one of the largest growth drivers of the industry. Continuous investment in research & development and marketing activities by the wearables manufacturers is positively impacting the industry's growth.

Israel Fitness Services Market Outlook to 2025 - Driven by Growing Awareness for a Balanced Lifestyle along with the Addition of State-of-the-Art Gyms in the country

Israel is a leading fitness and wellness destination with abundance of wellness retreats, spa breaks, and boot camps offering in a fitness center with state-of-the-art equipment. Growing awareness regarding balanced lifestyle, access to low-cost budget fitness centers and growth of well equipped gyms with state-of the art equipment are fueling the market growth. Opening up of ladies dedicated gyms such as Fitwell Ladies Fitness Centers with female professional trainers to guide woman's pursuing exercises has created new segment and increased the female memberships in the country.

Follow Us:-

LinkedIn | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | YouTube

Contact Us:-

Ken Research

Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications

support@kenresearch.com

+91-9015378249

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/661352/Ken_Research_Logo.jpg