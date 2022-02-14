Dlaboratory Sweden AB: In Focus: Is there a way to predict serious faults in the power grid hours in advance?

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) provides a powerful platform for collecting, analyzing, and contextualizing grid data. Every day the platform records thousands of deviations that are further processed and analyzed by the dInsight Analytics Platform.

Thanks to both the sensitive and high-resolution measurement, even the smallest ripple in current and voltage waveforms are recorded. These registered data are further classified individually to one of a set of defined categories, where some are disregarded as minor disturbances without individual significant value and hence unclassified. However, all data including these unclassified ripples has always been stored for future purposes.

Today, these ripples have proved to be very important in dLab's next endeavors towards the perfected grid insight.

In September 2021 dLab announced an ongoing machine learning initiative: Do you understand the beauty of AI? | dLaband today we can proudly give an interesting little insight into results of one of these proof-of-concept projects.

By applying machine learning algorithms on so called time series including both classified and unclassified data, patterns not visible to either the human eye or advanced signal processing have been detected. The results strongly indicate a possibility to with high accuracy automatically predict serious faults hours in advance when taking theses previously unclassified data into account.

So, what implications could this have for your supply quality?

Connect with us to discuss!

About Dlaboratory Sweden AB

Dlaboratory Sweden AB (publ) is a cleantech company offering an intelligent digital platform facilitating for the energy sector to support the sustainable society of tomorrow. By providing visual grid analytics that enables data-driven decision-making, the possibilities are opened for a modernized way of working and a more resilient power grid. dLab is a commercial company since 2015 and the shares are listed at Nasdaq First North GM (DLAB) since April 2021.

Please visit https://dlaboratory.com to find out more.