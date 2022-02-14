Everli and Carrefour expand their partnership to 10 French cities, and launch in Paris

The companies officially launched today in Lille, Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nantes, Grenoble, Rennes and Paris

PARIS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Following the announcement of their international commercial agreement, Everli and Carrefour are launching their partnership in 10 cities in France.

After extending its international commercial agreement with Everli, Europe's leading e-grocery marketplace, to France, Carrefour made its hypermarkets and supermarkets available on the platform in 10 cities: Lille, Lyon, Nice, Toulouse, Bordeaux, Montpellier, Nantes, Grenoble, Rennes, Paris and their surrounding suburbs. The addition of Paris to Everli's platform is also part of today's news, as Everli continues to increase access to same-day grocery delivery across the country. Everli will start operating from the suburbs of Paris today, before moving into the inner center in the coming weeks.

Thanks to this expansion, Carrefour and Everli will provide consumers in these cities up to 25,000 products from more than 140 of their favourite local stores, delivered the same day, and including a wide selection from Carrefour's fresh food counters such as bakers, butchers, cold meats, fishmongers, and cheeses.

As well offering very competitive pricing Everli is giving new customers free delivery plus €40 off across their first four orders with Carrefour when they spend a minimum of €60.

Founded in 2014, Everli is an online marketplace that allows customers to order large basket shops from their favorite supermarkets and have them delivered at home via a network of highly respected Everli Shoppers, who go to the store to pick and deliver products with care to the consumer the same-day, within a one-hour window of their choice. The model partners and collects from existing and trusted local stores, which allows it to provide wider geographical coverage to many areas of the cities and surrounding suburbs that are often underserved and lacking existing options.

"Personal Shopping is a new trend within the booming Home Delivery market. As retailer N°1 in Home Delivery for groceries, Carrefour wanted to embrace this new segment to complement its existing e-commerce services' portfolio, and meet customers' expectations. The success of our partnership with Everli in other countries for weekly big baskets, made us confident to naturally develop together in France, our main market," says Elodie Perthuisot, Executive Director E-commerce, Data and Digital Transformation of the Carrefour Group.

"At Everli, we are focused on delivering high-demanding customers peace of mind, allowing them to easily place an order for their weekly grocery from their favourite store in a few minutes, and receive it on the same-day, thanks to our dedicated Everli Shoppers," said Federico Sargenti, CEO at Everli - "We've had a long and successful partnership with Carrefour in other markets, and know how important they are to French customers, and therefore we're thrilled that we're able to offer access to their products on our platform across France."

How Everli works with Carrefour

Everli's service is simple and fast, enabling customers to do their full weekly grocery shop online in just a few steps, and then having it delivered to their home the same day, thanks to trusted Everli Shoppers.

Customers can download the Everli app or visit everli.com site and then select their favourite Carrefour banner and delivery slot, using the voucher code COURSESCFR to receive their introductory discount and free delivery offer; They can then easily do their online grocery, picking from a wide variety of products and promotions, and add any useful instructions about picking or products for the Shopper; The order is received by a Everli Shopper, who will head to the selected stores and do the grocery for the customer, picking every single product with care, and even calling the customer if they need to discuss missing products; The groceries are delivered at the requested address and time, the very same day.

Everli is on a mission to help people achieve peace of mind, by simplifying their life when shopping for groceries. No more queuing, no more parking, no more carrying heavy weights: Everli's dream is to bring just the best parts of grocery shopping, directly to your home. Founded in 2014, Everli is now the main European e-grocery marketplace. Headquartered in Milan, with offices also in Paris, Verona and Warsaw, Everli's team has grown to more than 250 people, and has created more than 100 partnerships with retailers and CPG companies, providing flexible employment for over 3,000 shoppers. Everli serves more than 80 cities around Europe, and has delivered groceries more than 3 million times. Visit us at fr.everli.com/fr .

With a multi-format network of some 13 000 stores in more than 30 countries, the Carrefour Group is one of the world's leading food retailers. Carrefour recorded gross sales of €78,6 billion in 2020. Its network of integrated countries employs more than 320,000 people who contribute to making Carrefour the world leader in the transition to food for everyone, providing everybody with access to high-quality, affordable food every day, in all locations. Overall, there are more than 500,000 people working under the Carrefour banner worldwide.For more information, visit www.carrefour.com , or find us on Twitter (@GroupeCarrefour) and LinkedIn (Carrefour).









