Yorkshire Water Services Finance Ltd - Notice of Redemption - 2023 Bonds

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

(the "Issuer")

£200,000,000 5.375 PER CENT GUARANTEED BONDS DUE 2023

unconditionally and irrevocably guaranteed by

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES LIMITED

(ISIN: XS0163115701)

(the "Bonds")

NOTICE OF REDEMPTION

The Issuer hereby notifies the holders of the Bonds that it intends to redeem the Bonds on 16 March 2022 (the "Redemption Date") pursuant to Condition 6(c).

The Bonds will be redeemed at the price determined in accordance with Condition 6(c). The redemption price will be communicated to the holders of the Bonds in advance of the Redemption Date in accordance with Condition 6(c).

This notice is irrevocable and shall oblige the Issuer to redeem the Bonds on the terms set out herein.

Any enquiries to:

YORKSHIRE WATER SERVICES FINANCE LIMITED

Livingstone House

Chadwick Street

Leeds

LS10 1LJ

Attention:

David Gregg, Head of Corporate Finance

Email: debtIR@yorkshirewater.co.uk

14 February 2022