Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
London, February 14
[14.02.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|14.02.22
|IE000LZC9NM0
|20,196,840.00
|USD
|0
|161,769,123.51
|8.0096
|14.02.22
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|5,555,880.00
|EUR
|0
|50,694,580.09
|9.1245
