Manufacturing Execution System Market Size to Reach USD 19270 Million by 2028 at a CAGR of 7.4% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The MES Market is Segmented by Type (On Premises, On Demand, Hybrid), by Application (Beverages or Brewing Industrial, Refineries and Petrochemicals, Chemicals And Specialty Chemicals, Automotive, Pharmaceuticals, Metal or Paper): Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2028. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Manufacturing Category.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global Manufacturing Execution System market size is estimated to be worth USD 12550 Million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 19270 Million by 2028 with a CAGR of 7.4%

Major factors driving the growth of the MES market are:

The growing need to shorten manufacturing cycles, visibility across the entire operation, improve product quality, reduce or eliminate paperwork between shifts, shorten lead times, empower plant operations staff and real-time updates are factors that are expected to propel the MES market forward.

Manufacturing execution systems (MES) are used in a variety of industries, including automotive, semiconductor, electronics, food processing, pharmaceuticals, aerospace, medical devices, and textiles, and have high efficiency, low deployment cost, and wide adoption. Thus the growing end-user application is expected to drive the growth of the MES market.

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF MES MARKET

The MES market is expected to grow in response to the need for manufacturers to make quick, informed decisions in rapidly changing operating environments. Faster innovation means faster manufacturing change, which increases variability and puts additional pressure on operations to maintain high-quality standards. Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) provide real-time data that enables production activities from order placement to finished goods to be optimized. MES uses current and accurate data to guide, initiate, respond to, and report on plant activities as they occur. Plant operations and processes are driven by the ability to respond quickly to changing conditions, as well as a focus on reducing non-value-added activities.

Additionally, MES improves return on operational assets, on-time delivery, inventory turns, gross margin, and cash flow performance. MES provides mission-critical information about production activities across the enterprise and supply chain via bi-directional communications. These advantages offered by MES are expected to further drive the growth of the Manufacturing Execution Systems market.

The MES market is expected to grow due to an increase in use in the pharmaceutical industry. Pharmaceutical companies can use Manufacturing Execution Systems (MES) to boost productivity and cut costs while maintaining regulatory compliance. To improve regulatory compliance and data integrity, pharmaceutical companies are abandoning paper batch records in favor of electronic batch recording and MES. They understand how important it is to integrate MES technology with ERP and other complementary systems in order to ensure high manufacturing process quality and more effective, efficient regulatory compliance.

MES MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS

Based on type, the cloud segment is expected to be the most lucrative segment during the forecast period.

Based on application, pharmaceutical is expected to be the most lucrative segment. Life sciences companies are looking for solutions to help them standardize their manufacturing processes across multiple locations in various regions. Electronic approval is used by manufacturing execution systems to help manufacturers standardize their workflow and reduce lead times. They also help with data management, which is then used to meet regulatory requirements.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to be the most lucrative region. During the forecast period, APAC will hold the largest share of the manufacturing execution system market. In APAC, manufacturing execution systems are in high demand for converting manual or legacy systems to automated systems. Due to the country's growing number of manufacturing units, the MES market in China is expected to grow, driving up demand for MES software.

Key Players:

ABB

Accenture

Andea Solutions

Aptean

Dassault Systemes

Emerson

Eyelit

Fujitsu

GE Digital

HCL Technologies

Honeywell

IBASEt

Krones.

