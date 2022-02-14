DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Atopic Dermatitis Market to Climb Swiftly at a 10.6% CAGR During the Study Period [2019-2032], Evaluates DelveInsight

LAS VEGAS, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The expected launch of potential therapies such as Abrocitinib/ PF-04965842, ARQ-151 (Roflumilast cream), Lebrikizumab (LY3650150), Etrasimod (APD334), FB825, Nemolizumab (CD14152), DS107, Bermekimab, KY1005, and others, may drastically expand the Atopic Dermatitis market size in the coming years, assisted by an increase in Atopic Dermatitis prevalent population, increased patient awareness will lead to increase in diagnosis particularly in children. There will be several first in class treatment such as oral and topic JAK inhibitors which has abundant potential for moderate to severe cases.

DelveInsight's " Atopic Dermatitis Market " report provides a thorough comprehension of the Atopic Dermatitis historical and forecasted epidemiology and the Atopic Dermatitis market trends in the 7MM [the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan]. The Atopic Dermatitis market report also proffers an analysis of the current Atopic Dermatitis treatment algorithm/practice, market drivers, market barriers, and unmet medical needs.

Some of the necessary takeaways from the Atopic Dermatitis Market Research Report

Several key pharmaceutical companies, including Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco, and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, AOBiome Therapeutics, Kymab, Qurient, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and others, are developing novel products to improve the Atopic Dermatitis treatment outlook.

are developing novel products to improve the Atopic Dermatitis treatment outlook. The current US Atopic Dermatitis market is dominated by several topical treatment options such as emollients, topical corticosteroids (TCS)+antibiotics, topical calcineurin inhibitors (TCIs), Eucrisa ointment, and systemic treatment such as immunosuppressant, corticosteroids, Dupixent, and others (phototherapy).

Among the approved therapies for Atopic Dermatitis, FDA has only approved Dupixent, Opzelura, and Eucrisa, while Olumiant, Dupixent, Rinvoq, Cibinqo (UK), Adtralza, and Eucrisa are approved in Europe . On the other hand, Corectim Ointment 0.5%, Olumiant, Cibinquo, and Dupixent are approved in Japan.

while are approved in . On the other hand, are approved in Japan. The Atopic Dermatitis market has considerable growth opportunities across all severities and age groups. Even with the recent surge in approvals of JAK inhibitors in the 7MM, and more JAK inhibitors are expected to enter the Atopic Dermatitis market soon, it is doubtful that Dupixent will be replaced as the first-line treatment of Atopic Dermatitis for the foreseeable future due to its known safety profile.

growth opportunities across all severities and age groups. Even with the recent surge in in the 7MM, and more JAK inhibitors are expected to enter the Atopic Dermatitis market soon, it is doubtful that will be replaced as the first-line treatment of Atopic Dermatitis for the foreseeable future due to its known safety profile. Atopic Dermatitis market to observe growth owing to the factors such as rising prevalence, investment in R&D along with escalating expenditure on health care, JAK inhibitors approvals, and launch of potential emerging therapies for Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus. Nevertheless, the Atopic Dermatitis market growth may be impeded by over-the-counter medications, outdated treatment recommendations, poor prognosis and treatment adherence, lack of timely diagnosis, and Atopic Dermatitis management in the primary care setting.

to observe growth owing to the factors such as along with and launch of may be impeded by and in the primary care setting. Any highlights on how the market is going to change in the next ten years? We have seen the potential of currently approved product such as Dupixant which has shown significant uptake. In the next 4-5 years we can see 14-15 new approvals across several classes such as JAK inhibitors, S1P inhibitors, CD40 inhibitors, PDE4 inhibitors, anti IL-13 and others. Pediatric AD is one area where there is abundant potential and several companies are developing molecules for these patient group that will be another market driver for AD market in coming 5-10 years.

Atopic Dermatitis, also known as atopic eczema, is a type of skin inflammation (dermatitis). It results in itchy, red, swollen, and cracked skin.

DelveInsight estimates that the diagnosed Atopic Dermatitis prevalent population i n the 7MM was approx 46,930,000 cases in 2021. It was also observed that adult females are affected more as compared to males.

The Atopic Dermatitis Market Analysis Report provides historical as well as forecasted epidemiological analysis segmented into:

Atopic Dermatitis Prevalent Population

Diagnosed Prevalent Population of Atopic Dermatitis

Severity-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults

Severity-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Pediatric Population

Gender-specific Distribution of Atopic Dermatitis in Adults

Chronic Pruritus Prevalence in Atopic Dermatitis in the adults

Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Market

Off-label treatment, especially systemic immunosuppressants and systemic (oral and injectable) corticosteroids (SCSs), are mostly prescribed for patients, who are not responsive to topical therapy. Systemic corticosteroids (SCS) are indicated for short-term treatment of acute severe Atopic Dermatitis.

Optimal Atopic Dermatitis management includes topical corticosteroids (TCs) as the first-line treatment for flare-ups. Skin atrophy is the main complication of prolonged application of topical corticosteroids, especially those of higher potency. Other local complications comprise telangiectasia, striae, hypopigmentation, and corticosteroid acne.

Topical calcineurin inhibitors, such as pimecrolimus (Elidel) and tacrolimus (Protopic), are immunomodulators and are considered second-line therapy. They are generally reserved for short-term or intermittent long-term therapy in persons with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis.

Besides the above-mentioned off-label therapies, the treatment regimen of Atopic Dermatitis also comprises certain approved and marketed therapies. Pfizer's Eucrisa/Staquis (crisaborole, 2%) is a non-steroidal phosphodiesterase-4 (PDE4) inhibitor approved for the topical treatment of mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis in patients two years of age and older. It was approved in the United States, EU5, and Japan.

Additionally, Dupixent (dupilumab), which is considered a blockbuster drug, is a wholly human monoclonal antibody that prohibits the signaling of the interleukin-4 (IL-4) and interleukin-13 (IL-13) proteins and is not an immunosuppressant. It is being jointly developed by Regeneron and Sanofi and is FDA approved to treat asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyposis (CRSwNP) and Atopic Dermatitis.

Another therapy, Corectim (delgocitinib) Ointment 0.5%, is a nonsteroidal topical product and the world's first topical JAK inhibitor that improves Atopic Dermatitis by inhibiting the action of all members of the JAK family. It is currently only approved in Japan for Atopic Dermatitis; however, Leo Pharma has licensed the drugs from Japan Tobacco (JT) to develop and commercialize the drug in the US and EU markets.

Olumiant (baricitinib), an oral selective JAK 1/JAK2 inhibitor, received approval in the European Union in September 2020 to treat adult patients with moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis who are candidates for systemic therapy. It is the first oral JAK inhibitor to treat moderate-to-severe Atopic Dermatitis in adult patient candidates for systemic treatment in the EU. It proffers a different mode of action to the currently available treatment options. The FDA does not yet approve it due to a black box warning associated with KAK inhibitors. However, it is approved for rheumatoid arthritis treatment in the US and over 60 countries. Additionally, Eli Lilly and partner Incyte have filed a regulatory review for Olumiant to treat Atopic Dermatitis in the US.

Recently, the European Commission in August 2021 approved Rinvoq to treat adults and adolescents with Atopic Dermatitis. Discovered and developed by AbbVie, the drug is a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor. The US FDA extended the review period for the drug's approval to review safety data for JAK inhibitors after Pfizer released a postmarketing study of a cardiovascular safety trial of its JAK inhibitor Xeljanz (tofacitinib).

Another recently approved drug, Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream, is a potent, selective inhibitor of JAK1 and JAK2 that targets diverse pathogenic pathways that underlie Atopic Dermatitis. In September 2021, Incyte announced that the US FDA had approved Opzelura (ruxolitinib) cream for the short-term and non-continuous chronic treatment of mild-to-moderate Atopic Dermatitis non-immunocompromised patients aged =12 whose disease is not adequately controlled with topical prescription therapies or when those therapies are not advisable. Opzelura is the first and only topical formulation of a JAK inhibitor approved in the United States.

Cibinqo (abrocitinib) is an oral, small molecule, Janus kinase (JAK) 1 inhibitor developed by Pfizer for Atopic Dermatitis in the pediatric and adult population. The US FDA granted Priority Review designation to the company's NDA for Abrocitinib; however, the decision is pending owing to the safety concerns associated with JAK inhibitors. In September 2021, UK's MHRA granted marketing authorization for abrocitinib for adults and adolescents with moderate-to-severe AD.

Atopic Dermatitis Pipeline

The developing pipeline of Atopic Dermatitis holds budding key players such as lebrikizumab (Eli Lilly), nemolizumab/CD14152 (Galderma), difamilast (Otsuka Pharmaceuticals), and roflumilast (Arcutis Biotherapeutics). These emerging drugs, predicted to be launched during the forecast period, are likely to change the current market dynamics of disease treatment, thereby boosting the current Atopic Dermatitis market size. Following the late-stage products, a wide array of mid-stage or Phase II promising interventions are expected to be launched soon in the Atopic Dermatitis market, including B244 (AOBiome Therapeutics), etrasimod/APD334 (Arena Pharmaceuticals), FB825 (Oneness Biotech), DS107 (DS Biopharma), bermekimab (Janssen), KY1005 (Sanofi/Kymab), and Q301 (Zileuton) (Qurient).

Atopic Dermatitis Market Dynamics

Atopic Dermatitis market to expand because of the emergence of several novel mechanisms such as oral/topical JAK Inhibitors, PDE Inhibitors, IL-13 Inhibitors, leukotriene inhibitors, Kappa opioid receptor (KOR) agonist, NK-1 receptor antagonist, and others in the upcoming market of Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis. Increased public awareness, improved access to health services, reimbursements, and financial support may boost the Atopic Dermatitis and pruritus in the market and improve the Atopic Dermatitis market accessibility of the emerging drugs. Also, the entrance of ruxolitinib will strengthen the Atopic Dermatitis market as its clinical trial data has shown that the drug is better than Dupixent. Moreover, recent approvals of JAK inhibitors like Rinvoq, Cibinqo, and Opzelura have given a ray of hope to other key players developing JAKs for this indication.

However, the growth of the Atopic Dermatitis market may be hindered by the factors owing to still no cure available for the disease and pruritus in Atopic Dermatitis. The current management focuses on avoiding triggers, improving skin hydration, managing exacerbating factors, and reducing inflammation, lacking overall Atopic Dermatitis management. Also, there is no objective test to confirm an Atopic Dermatitis diagnosis. The treatment guidelines are complex and pose a challenge for healthcare providers, patients, and caregivers, thereby causing a hindrance in effectively treating the condition. Moreover,the safety concerns of JAK inhibitors like Rinvoq, Cibinqo, Opzelura, and others still exist, which may hamper the approval of this class of drugs. The high cost of Atopic Dermatitis treatment procedures due to advanced features is declining the growth rate. Approved drugs such as Dupixent are quite expensive and thereby not easily accessible to the patients, reducing the Atopic Dermatitis market size for these and other emerging drugs in a similar price range.

Scope of the Atopic Dermatitis Market Insight Report

Geography Covered: The United States , EU5 ( Germany , France , Italy , Spain , and the United Kingdom ), and Japan.

, EU5 ( , , , , and the ), and Japan. Study Period: 3-year historical and 10-year forecasted analysis (2018-2030).

Atopic Dermatitis Markets Segmentation: By Geographies and By Atopic Dermatitis Therapies (Historical and Forecasted, Current and Upcoming)

Dominant Market Companies investigating its candidates for Atopic Dermatitis: Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Pfizer, Japan Tobacco, and Torii Pharmaceutical, Eli Lilly and Company, AbbVie, LEO Pharma, Incyte Corporation, Arena Pharmaceuticals, Oneness Biotech, Galderma, DS Biopharma, Janssen, AOBiome Therapeutics, Kymab, Qurient, Arcutis Biotherapeutics, Cara Therapeutics, Vanda Pharmaceuticals, and several others.

Analysis: Comparative and conjoint analysis of emerging therapies.

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Table of Contents

1 Atopic Dermatitis Key Insights 2 Atopic Dermatitis Report Introduction 3 Atopic Dermatitis Market Overview at a Glance 4 Executive Summary of Atopic Dermatitis 5 Atopic Dermatitis Disease Background and Overview 6 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment 7 Atopic Dermatitis Clinical Guideline: American Academy of Dermatology Association (2014) 8 Atopic eczema in under 12s: Diagnosis and management by NICE (updated 2020) 9 Consensus-based European guidelines for the treatment of atopic eczema (atopic dermatitis) in adults and children (2018) 10 Atopic Dermatitis Treatment Algorithm 11 Atopic Dermatitis Epidemiology and Patient Population 11.1 The United States 11.2 EU5 Countries 11.2.1 Germany 11.2.2 France 11.2.3 Italy 11.2.4 Spain 11.2.5 The United Kingdom 11.3 Japan 12 Organizations contributing towards Atopic Dermatitis 13 Atopic Dermatitis Patient Journey 14 Atopic Dermatitis Marketed Therapies 15 Atopic Dermatitis Emerging Therapies 16 Potential of Current Therapies and Emerging Therapies 17 Atopic Dermatitis 7MM Market Analysis 17.1 The United States Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 17.2 EU-5 Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 17.2.1 Germany Market Size 17.2.2 France Market Size 17.2.3 Italy Market Size 17.2.4 Spain Market Size 17.2.5 The United Kingdom Market Size 17.2.3 Japan Atopic Dermatitis Market Size 18 Atopic Dermatitis Market Drivers 19 Atopic Dermatitis Market Barriers 20 Atopic Dermatitis SWOT Analysis 21 Atopic Dermatitis Unmet Needs 22 Atopic Dermatitis KOL Views 23 Appendix 24 DelveInsight Capabilities 25 Disclaimer 26 About DelveInsight

