Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 14.02.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 665 internationalen Medien
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 634727 ISIN: NO0006390301 Ticker-Symbol: SJI 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
12:12 Uhr
14,430 Euro
-0,418
-2,82 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPAREBANK 1 SMN 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2022 | 16:41
29 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Sparebank 1 SMN: SpareBank 1 SMN - Mandatory notification of trade - Savings programme

SpareBank 1 SMN has on 14 February purchased 13,744 equity certificates at a price of NOK 149.01
per equity certificate for use in the group's savings programme for employees.

After this transaction the bank owns 92,948 ECC's.

Trondheim, 14 February 2022

Contact persons in SpareBank 1 SMN:
CFO, Kjell Fordal, tel. 905 41 672
Incoming CFO, Trond Søraas, tel. 922 36 803

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act


SPAREBANK 1 SMN-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.