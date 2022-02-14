Minnesota to host US$6.2 million R&D project exploring carbon storage potential in Aitkin County

Tamarack, Minnesota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 14, 2022) - Talon Metals Corp. (TSX: TLO) (OTC Pink: TLOFF) ("Talon") is pleased to announce that the US Department of Energy has awarded US$2.2 million in R&D funding to explore the carbon storage potential at the Tamarack Nickel Project in central Minnesota. Talon's joint venture partner Rio Tinto will lead a team of climate innovation and research leaders that will explore new approaches in carbon mineralization technology as a way to safely and permanently store carbon in solid rock form. Rio Tinto will contribute US$4 million in funding for the 3-year project, in addition to the funding from the Department of Energy's ARPA-e Innovation Challenge.

Carbon mineralization uses natural chemical reactions to convert captured carbon dioxide (CO2) into rock and store it underground. It has the potential to be an important technology in meeting global climate goals and is now being used at large scale by the world's leading carbon mineralization company Carbfix in Iceland. Initial studies have shown that the Tamarack Intrusive Complex has the potential to safely and permanently store hundreds of millions of tons of carbon.

The team at the Tamarack Nickel Project will include technical experts from the Department of Energy's Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) which has demonstrated carbon mineralization technology in Washington state; Columbia University and CarbFix. Talon, the majority owner and operator of the Tamarack Nickel Project, is contributing ore body knowledge and land access for scientific field work.

As project lead, Rio Tinto issued this detailed press release on behalf of the project partners: https://www.riotinto.com/news/releases/2022/DOE-backs-Rio-Tinto-led-team-to-explore-carbon-storage-at-Tamarack

