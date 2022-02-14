Planview receives highest possible scores in strategic planning and portfolio management, innovation roadmap, and performance criteria

Planview, a global leader in Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions, today was named a "Leader" in the recent report: The Forrester Wave: Strategic Portfolio Management Tools, Q1 2022, for Planview Enterprise One. Planview received the highest scores possible in the strategic planning and portfolio management, decision support, enterprise architecture, integration, performance, and innovation roadmap criteria.

According to the report, "during the pandemic, companies recognized that connectedness and transparency became paramount to survive or, better yet, flourish during challenging situations. Old-school ways of identifying opportunities and prioritizing investments could no longer rely on disconnected spreadsheets and PowerPoint."

The report claims, "Planview exhibits particular strength in business-driven outcome-based planning that has integrated OKRs to support top-down traceability in value measurement and enterprise agile planning at scale."

"More and more companies strive to operate at or ahead of the pace of change, making effective, dynamic planning a necessity to meet the demands of the modern enterprise," said Louise K. Allen, Planview's chief product officer. "Strategic Portfolio Management solutions are the key to connecting work across the business so that organizations can move with agility."

Planview's platform is designed to support dynamic planning needs as organizations prioritize and execute strategic initiatives that drive critical outcomes. The Forrester report recognizes that "[Planview's] emphasis on planning and business-driven architecture makes it popular with portfolio offices and business leaders, while strong visualization via dashboards and analytics provides delivery leaders with valuable insight."

For more information, download a copy of "The Forrester Wave: Strategic Portfolio Management, Q1 2022" report.

About Planview

Planview has one mission: to build the future of connected work. Our solutions enable organizations to connect the business from ideas to impact, empowering companies to accelerate the achievement of what matters most. Planview's full spectrum of Portfolio Management and Work Management solutions create an organizational focus on the strategic outcomes that matter and empower teams to deliver their best work, no matter how they work. The comprehensive Planview platform and enterprise success model enables customers to deliver innovative, competitive products, services, and customer experiences. Headquartered in Austin, Texas, with locations around the world, Planview has more than 1,000 employees supporting 4,000 customers and 2.4 million users worldwide. For more information, visit www.planview.com.

