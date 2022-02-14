Regulatory News:

In accordance with the authorization given by the ordinary shareholders' general meeting on May 28, 2021 to trade on its shares and pursuant to applicable law on share repurchase, TotalEnergies SE (LEI: 529900S21EQ1BO4ESM68) (Paris:TTE) (LSE:TTE) (NYSE:TTE) declares the following purchases of its own shares (FR0000120271) on February 11th, 2022:

Transaction date Total daily

volume (number

of shares) Daily weighted

average purchase

price of the shares

(EUR/share) Amount of

transactions

(EUR) Market

(MIC

Code) 11.02.2022 300,720 52.0065 15,639,400.49 XPAR 11.02.2022 100,000 52.0278 5,202,779.85 CEUX 11.02.2022 40,000 51.9675 2,078,699.21 TQEX 11.02.2022 40,000 51.9781 2,079,122.83 AQEU Total 480,720 52.0053 24,999,987.82

Transaction details

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) a full breakdown of the individual trades are disclosed on the TotalEnergies website: https://totalenergies.com/investors/shares-and-dividends/total-shares/info/company-share-transactions

