Montag, 14.02.2022
Halo Collective: Massive Doppel-Neubewertung durch IPO und Lizenzen!
WKN: 764858 ISIN: BE0003746600 
Frankfurt
14.02.22
17:20 Uhr
25,700 Euro
-0,700
-2,65 %
Branche
Immobilien
Aktienmarkt
BEL Mid
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
14.02.2022
Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV publishes Annual Results 2021

Successful realisations in growth plan connect2022 through strategic leasing
and sustainable value creation with own development projects

Strong financial results and key figures

  • EPRA earnings per share of € 1,74 for 2021, + 9% compared to 2020
  • Proposed gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 - at the same level as for 2020
  • Organic growth in rental income: 4%
  • Increase fair value investment properties by € 191 million or 19%
  • Increase in occupancy rate:
    • Total real estate portfolio to 94% (+1% point)
    • Logistics portfolio to 100% (+4% points)
  • Genk Green Logistics: 35% of available 250.000 m² already (pre)leased
  • Increase in WALB for the total portfolio to 4,3 years (4,0 years end 2020); for the logistics portfolio to 5,3 years ( 4,8 years end 2020)
  • Increase in average remaining duration of the long-term credit lines to 4,1 years (3,8 years end 2020)

Strategic realisations of the Netherlands team

  • Sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, first logistics site in Breda
  • Extension important lease agreements in logistics portfolio:
    In Eindhoven with OneMed (Gold Forum) and with ASML (Silver Forum) and in Roosendaal with a German supermarket chain


Solid foundation for recurring future value creation

  • Strategically present in two real estate segments, diversified, solid tenants and sufficient investment capacity through € 78 million of not-withdrawn credit lines
  • Focus in both segments on future development potential as well as future-proof modernisation of the existing portfolio
  • 350.000 m² with a property value of € 425 million in projects under construction and future development potential, of which € 135 million is invested at the end of 2021


ESG

  • Sustainable entrepreneurship awarded with UNITAR- 'SDG Pioneer' certificate
  • Successful connect2022 strategy lays foundations to set out the long-term ESG policy
  • Strategic analysis of properties regarding future expectations and changing needs of users regarding sustainability and well-being; approximately 86% of the total portfolio is future-proof


Outlook

  • Expectation of similar result for 2022 as for 2021.
  • Growth linked to strategic focus on own (re)developments will start paying off from 2023 onwards
  • Intention minimum gross dividend € 1,53 per share for financial year 2022

Attachment

  • PR_Annual_results_2021 (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c47a0642-f578-43ec-acd0-f2f408bd0967)

© 2022 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
