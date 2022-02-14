Intervest Offices & Warehouses NV publishes Annual Results 2021

Successful realisations in growth plan connect2022 through strategic leasing

and sustainable value creation with own development projects

Strong financial results and key figures

EPRA earnings per share of € 1,74 for 2021, + 9% compared to 2020

Proposed gross dividend of € 1,53 for 2021 - at the same level as for 2020

Organic growth in rental income: 4%

Increase fair value investment properties by € 191 million or 19%

Increase in occupancy rate: Total real estate portfolio to 94% (+1% point) Logistics portfolio to 100% (+4% points)

Genk Green Logistics: 35% of available 250.000 m² already (pre)leased

Increase in WALB for the total portfolio to 4,3 years (4,0 years end 2020); for the logistics portfolio to 5,3 years ( 4,8 years end 2020)

Increase in average remaining duration of the long-term credit lines to 4,1 years (3,8 years end 2020)





Strategic realisations of the Netherlands team

Sale-and-lease-back agreement with Nouwens Transport Breda, first logistics site in Breda

Extension important lease agreements in logistics portfolio:

In Eindhoven with OneMed (Gold Forum) and with ASML (Silver Forum) and in Roosendaal with a German supermarket chain



Solid foundation for recurring future value creation

Strategically present in two real estate segments, diversified, solid tenants and sufficient investment capacity through € 78 million of not-withdrawn credit lines

Focus in both segments on future development potential as well as future-proof modernisation of the existing portfolio

350.000 m² with a property value of € 425 million in projects under construction and future development potential, of which € 135 million is invested at the end of 2021



ESG

Sustainable entrepreneurship awarded with UNITAR- 'SDG Pioneer' certificate

Successful connect2022 strategy lays foundations to set out the long-term ESG policy

Strategic analysis of properties regarding future expectations and changing needs of users regarding sustainability and well-being; approximately 86% of the total portfolio is future-proof



Outlook

Expectation of similar result for 2022 as for 2021.

Growth linked to strategic focus on own (re)developments will start paying off from 2023 onwards

Intention minimum gross dividend € 1,53 per share for financial year 2022

Attachment