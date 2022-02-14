Regulatory News:
In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 7 and 11 February 2022.
Aggregated presentation (per day and market)
Issuer name
ISIN Code
Transaction date
Daily total volume
Daily weighted average price (€)
Market
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.02.2022
154
16,81
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.02.2022
1 685
16,95
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.02.2022
653
17,21
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
07.02.2022
24 308
16,92
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
08.02.2022
233
17,68
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
08.02.2022
532
17,90
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
08.02.2022
184
17,68
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
08.02.2022
24 251
17,94
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
09.02.2022
17
17,61
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
09.02.2022
797
17,70
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
09.02.2022
1 218
17,76
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
09.02.2022
23 568
17,63
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.02.2022
178
17,91
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.02.2022
632
18,09
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.02.2022
419
17,91
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
10.02.2022
23 871
18,02
XPAR
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.02.2022
1 132
17,78
AQEU
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.02.2022
3 105
17,78
CEUX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.02.2022
406
17,77
TQEX
KORIAN
FR0010386334
11.02.2022
20 657
17,84
XPAR
About Korian
Korian, the leading European care services group for elderly and fragile people. www.korian.com
Korian has been listed on Euronext Paris Section A since November 2006 and is included in the following
indices: SBF 120, CAC Health Care, CAC Mid 60, CAC Mid Small and MSCI Global Small Cap
Euronext ticker: KORI ISIN: FR0010386334 Reuters: KORI.PA Bloomberg: KORI.FP
1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal
Contacts:
INVESTOR RELATIONS
Sarah Mingham
VP Investor Relations Financing
sarah.mingham@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)1 55 37 53 55
Carole Alexandre
Deputy Head of Investor Relations
carole.alexandre@korian.com
Tel: +33 (0)7 64 65 22 44