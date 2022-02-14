Regulatory News:

In accordance with the regulations relating to share buybacks, Korian (Paris:KORI) declares transactions executed on its own shares between 7 and 11 February 2022.

Aggregated presentation (per day and market)

Issuer name ISIN Code Transaction date Daily total volume

(in number of shares) Daily weighted average price (€)

of shares acquired1 Market

(MIC Code) KORIAN FR0010386334 07.02.2022 154 16,81 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 07.02.2022 1 685 16,95 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 07.02.2022 653 17,21 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 07.02.2022 24 308 16,92 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 08.02.2022 233 17,68 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 08.02.2022 532 17,90 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 08.02.2022 184 17,68 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 08.02.2022 24 251 17,94 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 09.02.2022 17 17,61 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 09.02.2022 797 17,70 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 09.02.2022 1 218 17,76 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 09.02.2022 23 568 17,63 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 10.02.2022 178 17,91 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 10.02.2022 632 18,09 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.02.2022 419 17,91 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 10.02.2022 23 871 18,02 XPAR KORIAN FR0010386334 11.02.2022 1 132 17,78 AQEU KORIAN FR0010386334 11.02.2022 3 105 17,78 CEUX KORIAN FR0010386334 11.02.2022 406 17,77 TQEX KORIAN FR0010386334 11.02.2022 20 657 17,84 XPAR

Detailed information is available on the website www.korian.com Investors Regulated Information.

1 Two-digit rounding after the decimal

