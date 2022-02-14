Allergy Immunotherapy Market to Surpass US$ 4,312.6 Million by 2030, Says Coherent Market Insights

SEATTLE, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global allergy immunotherapy market is estimated to be valued at US$ 2,116.0 million in 2022 and expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period (2022-2030).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market:

The increasing funding for research & development of novel treatment is propelling the growth of the market. Additionally, approvals of allergy drugs by various regulatory authorities and market consolidation is also boosting the market growth. For instance, in October 2017, Stallergenes Greer, a biopharmaceutical company was acquired by Medic Savoure Ltd. a testing laboratory to strengthen its global presence in the pollen allergy industry in Canada.

Increasing product approval by regulatory authority is expected to boost the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in 2017, Merck & Co., Inc., a pharmaceutical company, announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) accepted for review the Biologics License Application (BLA) for MK-8237, Investigational House Dust Mite Sublingual Allergy Immunotherapy Tablet.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global allergy immunotherapy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period, owing to rising prevalence of allergic reaction. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), around 10-30% of people globally have allergic rhinitis. Moreover, grass and tree pollen are among the most common allergy triggers.

Among region, North America is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the global allergy immunotherapy market during the forecast period, owing to the increasing prevalence of food allergy. For instance, according to a report published by Food Allergy Research and Foundation, around 32 million people in the U.S. have food allergies, which occur one in 10 adult and one in 13 children, moreover each year in the U.S. around 200,000 people require emergency medical care for allergic reaction to food.

Key players operating in the global allergy immunotherapy market include Stallergenes Greer, ALK-Abello A/S, Allergy Therapeutics, Allergopharma, HAL Allergy Group, Aimmune Therapeutics, DBV Technologies, Leti Pharma, and Jubilant HollisterStier .

Detailed Segmentation:

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Treatment Type:

Subcutaneous Immunotherapy (SCIT)

Sublingual Immunotherapy (SLIT)

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Allergy Type:

Allergic Rhinitis

Allergic Asthma

Food Allergy

Venom Allergy

Others

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Global Allergy Immunotherapy Market, By Region:

North America

By Country:



U.S.





Canada

Europe

By Country:



U.K.





Germany





Italy





France





Spain





Russia





Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

By Country:



China





India





Japan





ASEAN





Australia





South Korea





Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

By Country:



Brazil





Mexico





Argentina





Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

By Country:



GCC Countries





Israel





South Africa





Rest of Middle East & Africa

