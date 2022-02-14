The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases Interview with Forward Water Technologies

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Forward Water Technologies on their latest news.
The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.
Forward Water Technologies (TSXV:FWTC) announces partnership agreement with Mabarex Inc.
THE MARKET HERALD-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de