The "Regulatory Report: Food Delivery and the Online Platform Services Sector in Russia" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report looks at the delivery platform economy in Russia, covering all relevant areas of the legal framework from employment law to food safety and environmental legislation.

There is currently no regulatory framework tailored to platform workers in Russia and there are no court decisions concerning their status.

The Russian government is, however, going to present the draft of the new legislation for platform workers by 2024.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive summary

2 Workers' Status and Algorithm Control

2.1 Workers' status and algorithm control Current legal framework

2.2 Workers' status and algorithm control Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

3 Food Safety

3.1 Food safety Current legal framework

4 Environment

4.1 Environment Current legal framework

4.2 Environment Upcoming legal initiatives and political debate

5 Commercial

5.1 Commercial Current legal framework

6 Relevant Law

7 Relevant Bodies

