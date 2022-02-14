

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil prices rose sharply on Monday amid rising concerns that Russia could attack Ukraine in the near future.



Financial markets across the globe tumbled today after the United States said an attack by Russia on Ukraine is imminent. The U.S. said on Sunday that Russia could invade Ukraine at any time.



West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March ended higher by $2.36 or about 2.5% at$95.46 a barrel, the highest settlement since September 2014.



Brent crude futures were up $1.28 or 1.36% at $95.72 a barrel a little while ago.



Russia has reportedly lined up thousands of troops near Ukraine's borders. However, Moscow has denied reports that it is planning to invade, and has accused the West of hysteria.



As Russia is one of the largest crude oil producers (it has a capacity to produce about 11.2 million barrels per day), a war could significantly result hurt global supplies. Analysts are of the view that any disruption of oil flows from the region would send Brent and WTI prices skyrocketing higher and far above $100.



Also, the OPEC and its allies are struggling to delivery monthly pledges to increase output by 400,000 barrels per day until March.







