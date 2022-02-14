Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. Announces Three Months Ended January 2, 2022 Financial Highlights

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 14, 2022 / Optex Systems Holdings, Inc. (OTCQB:OPXS), a leading manufacturer of precision optical sighting systems for domestic and worldwide military and commercial applications, announced financial highlights for the three months ended January 2, 2022.

Danny Schoening, CEO of Optex Systems Holdings, Inc., commented, "With the increase in backlog compared to the prior year period, we are seeing strong evidence that the demand is starting to recover to historical levels. This, combined with wins on new platforms such as the Laser Filter Units, point towards a strong second half with many of these programs [RSC1] [SD2] [SD3] [SD4] having a three to five year life cycle. We have seen increases in demand and proposal activity for both laser coated filters and optical assemblies, compared to the prior year period, and anticipate additional order bookings for both our commercial and military products for deliveries in fiscal year 2022 and beyond. The coatings business enjoys higher margins, significantly higher competitive barriers, and long production lifecycles. In that same spirit we believe that repurchase of our shares, at current prices, is a good use of excess capital and have continued to do so."

Our total revenues decreased by $131 thousand, or 2.9%, comparing the three months ended January 2, 2022 with the three months ended December 27, 2020. The decrease in revenue was primarily driven by a $1.2 million decrease in revenue at the Optex Richardson segment over the prior year period, which was almost offset by a $1.1 million [RSC5] increase in external sales at the Applied Optics Center segment. During the year ended October 3, 2021, we realized a significant increase in customer orders and backlog for the Applied Optics Center segment. We expect revenue for the Applied Optics Center to increase over the course of the 2022 fiscal year as compared to the prior year periods consistent with the recent increases in customer demand for optical assemblies and laser filter units.

Consolidated gross margin for the three months ended January 2, 2022 decreased by $12 thousand, or 1.4%, compared to the prior year period. The decrease in margin was primarily attributable to a decrease in consolidated revenue and changes in revenue mix between the segments.

Our operating income for the three months ended January 2, 2022 decreased by $64 thousand to $15 thousand, as compared to the prior year period operating income of $79 thousand. The decrease in operating income was primarily driven by lower gross margin and increased general and administrative spending.

As of January 2, 2022, the Company had working capital of $12.9 million, as compared to $12.9 million as of October 3, 2021. During the three months, we generated operating cash flow of $1.5 million, and spent $90 thousand on purchases of equipment and $74 thousand for the purchase of 37,238 shares against our stock repurchase program. We ended the quarter with a strong cash balance of $5.3 million as compared to $3.9 million as of the fiscal year end 2021. As of January 2, 2022, the Company had an outstanding payable balance of zero against its line of credit. The line of credit allows for borrowing up to a maximum of $2.3 million. As of January 2, 2022, our outstanding accounts receivable were $2.0 million.

Our key performance measures for the three months ended January 2, 2022 and December 27, 2020 are summarized below.