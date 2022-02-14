Fomento Economico Mexicano: FEMSA Announces Time Change for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. ("FEMSA") (NYSE: FMX; BMV: FEMSAUBD) today announced that it has modified the start time for its Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Conference Call on Monday, February 28, 2022. The call will now begin at 9:30 AM Eastern Time (8:30 AM Mexico City Time).



The call will be hosted by:

Daniel Rodriguez Cofré, Chief Executive Officer

Francisco Camacho, Chief Corporate Officer

Eugenio Garza y Garza, Director of Finance and Corporate Development

Juan Fonseca, Director of Investor Relations

The quarterly results will be released on February 28 before markets open.

To participate in the conference call please dial

Toll Free US: (800) 289 0720

International:+1 (323) 701 0160

Conference ID: 6036296

The conference call will be webcast live through streaming audio. For details please visit http://ir.femsa.com

If you are unable to participate live, the conference call replay will be available on http://ir.femsa.com/results.cfm

FEMSA is a company that creates economic and social value through companies and institutions and strives to be the best employer and neighbor to the communities in which it operates. It participates in the retail industry through FEMSA Comercio, comprising a Proximity Division operating OXXO, a small-format store chain, a Health Division, which includes drugstores and related activities, and a Fuel Division, which operates the OXXO Gas chain of retail service stations. In the beverage industry, it participates through Coca-Cola FEMSA, the largest franchise bottler of Coca-Cola products in the world by volume; and in the beer industry, as the second largest shareholder of Heineken, one of the world's leading brewers with operations in over 70 countries. FEMSA also participates in the logistics and distribution industry through its Strategic Business Unit, which additionally provides point-of-sale refrigeration and plastic solutions to its business units and third-party clients. Across its business units, FEMSA has more than 320,000 employees in 13 countries. FEMSA is a member of the Dow Jones Sustainability MILA Pacific Alliance, the FTSE4Good Emerging Index and the Mexican Stock Exchange Sustainability Index, among other indexes that evaluate its sustainability performance.