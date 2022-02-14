

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR):



Earnings: $381 million in Q4 vs. -$90 million in the same period last year. EPS: $6.63 in Q4 vs. -$1.29 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Avis Budget Group Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $408 million or $7.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $6.15 per share Revenue: $2.57 billion in Q4 vs. $1.36 billion in the same period last year.



