

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Vornado Realty Trust (VNO):



Earnings: $11.27 million in Q4 vs. -$209.13 million in the same period last year. EPS: $0.06 in Q4 vs. -$1.09 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Vornado Realty Trust reported adjusted earnings of $22.98 million or $0.12 per share for the period.



Revenue: $421.08 million in Q4 vs. $376.43 million in the same period last year.



