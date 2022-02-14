

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Advance Auto Parts (AAP) released earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year



The company's earnings totaled $81.67 million, or $1.30 per share. This compares with $112.00 million, or $1.65 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Excluding items, Advance Auto Parts reported adjusted earnings of $129.96 million or $2.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.3% to $2.40 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



Advance Auto Parts earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q4): $81.67 Mln. vs. $112.00 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.30 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $2.40 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



