Deenova announced today it exclusively won Lot 2 (the largest and most comprehensive ever) UNIHA Tender for Pharmacy Automation for the next 4 years, beating all of its competitors in the market.

Loïc Bessin, Managing Director of Deenova in France stated: "It is indeed a testament to the teamwork at Deenova to transform the past non-exclusive UniHA relationship to an exclusive contract award that adds all of Deenova established and newly developed solutions to the UniHA portfolio for 1000+ hospitals in France."

Christophe Jaffuel, Deenova Chief Commercial Officer, stated: "This exclusive UniHA award not only renews UniHA past commitment since 2017 to Deenova long established solutions like D3 ACCED and ASTUS, but it also exclusively adds Deenova flagship solutions D1 All-In-1 Robot, All-In-1 Station, All-In-1-Trolley, and D8 Orbit all launched in 2020, as well as a 2022 newly developed D3 solutions such as AIDE Pick, AIDE Cut and AIDE Pack for UniHA hospitals."

UniHA, the Union of Hospitals for Purchasing, is a cooperative of French public hospital buyers created in 2005 by the hospital staff themselves (32 CHU and 20 CH). As of 2022, 1.065 hospitals have joined the UniHA cooperative, with 115 GHT having conducted 5.6 billion in group purchases in 2021. UniHA is one of the main European buyers in the field of health and one of the first national buyers, all sectors of activity combined. The essential challenge: to provide citizens with the best treatments available, to provide high-quality hospital services and to preserve equal access to care.

Deenova is the undisputed leading supplier of combined mechatronics (robotic and automation) solutions for closed loop medications and RFID-based medical devices traceability in the healthcare industry, anytime and anywhere. Deenova's unique, patented, and fully integrated solutions have and will greatly contribute to ease healthcare providers' growing pressures to: simultaneously improve patient safety, reduce therapy errors, minimise waste and controlled substance diversion, contain costs, and diminish the gap between rising patient volume/acuity and scarce medical staff.

Deenova guarantees the simplification of all processes related to the management of medications and implantable/disposable medical devices with an expected cost savings range between 15% and 25%.

www.deenova.com

