

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Capgemini SE (CGEMY.PK, CAPP), a French IT services and consulting company, reported Monday that its fiscal 2021 net profit Group share climbed 21 percent to 1.16 billion euros from last year's 957 million euros.



Basic earnings per share were 6.87 euros, up 20 percent from 5.71 euros a year ago. Normalized earnings per share grew 27 percent to 9.19 euros from 7.23 euros a year ago.



Annual revenues climbed 14.6 percent to 18.16 billion euros from prior year's 15.85 billion euros. Constant currency revenue growth was 15.1 percent and organic growth was 10.2 percent.



In the fourth quarter, constant currency revenue growth was 12.5 percent and organic growth was 13.2 percent.



Further, the Board of Directors has decided to recommend the payment of a dividend of 2.40 euros per share at the Shareholders' Meeting of May 19.



Looking ahead, for fiscal 2022, the company projects revenue growth of 8 percent to 10 percent at constant currency, and operating margin of 12.9 percent to 13.1 percent. In fiscal 2021, operating profit margin was 10.1 percent and adjusted operating margin was 12.9 percent.



The inorganic contribution to growth should be of 1 point at the lower end of the target range and 2 points at the upper end.



Aiman Ezzat, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'Building on a good year in 2021, Capgemini will confirm the enhancement of its growth profile in 2022. I have full confidence in the Group's ability to meet our targeted ambition.'







