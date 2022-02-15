Jeito Capital selected European clinical stage biotech NMD Pharma, based in Denmark, as its 7th investment and leads the new financing

Proceeds will be used to progress clinical lead programs, expand the number of target indications, and enlarge R&D capabilities in severe neuromuscular disorders

Jeito Capital ("Jeito"), a leading independent Private Equity firm dedicated to biotech and biopharma, today announces that it has become a key investor as part of a €35 Million new financing round in NMD Pharma. The Danish biotech company is developing breakthrough therapies for patients suffering from severe neuromuscular disorders.

Jeito Capital is leading this new round of financing with investments from current NMD Pharma investors INKEF Capital, Novo Holdings, Roche Venture Fund and Lundbeck Foundation. Jeito Capital is joining the NMD Pharma Board with the appointment of Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner, as Non-Executive Director.

The new financing will enable NMD Pharma to expand its clinical programs to several neuromuscular diseases including spinal muscular atrophy. It will further enable the company to grow the pipeline and support expansion to new targets in severe neuromuscular diseases. NMD Pharma has built a strong platform and a high level of expertise specifically dedicated to neuromuscular field. This new financing is another step towards deploying to multiple severe patient populations to fully leverage these capabilities.

With NMD Pharma, Jeito is diversifying and strengthening its portfolio with a clinical stage company in a new area of research in accordance with its strategic investment roadmap. Jeito will continue supporting the company in refining its market entry strategy, bringing its strong expertise to accelerate this potential groundbreaking therapy towards patients.

Rafaèle Tordjman, Founder CEO of Jeito Capital said: "Jeito Capital has built over the two last years a diversified portfolio of the next generation of European biotech leaders with a global reach in different therapeutic areas and development stages. We are very proud to collaborate with a strong syndicate of investors including leading pharma players to bring new therapies to the patients suffering from severe neuromuscular disorders. I think that NMD Pharma is very illustrative of the maturing and high quality European Biotech ecosystem which Jeito wants to support in its growth to create market leaders addressing severe high unmet medical needs."

Sabine Dandiguian, Managing Partner at Jeito Capital, added: "The knowledge and R&D process in the field of neuromuscular disorders is outstanding from the NMD Pharma management team. The potential of the pipeline is supported by compelling data, including for their lead candidate, NMD670 to treat symptoms of Myasthenia Gravis, a rare and chronic autoimmune disease.Jeito is proud to have contributed to this financing for NMD Pharma and I look forward to working with Thomas Holm Pedersen, the CEOand his team to help support the company's growth as it enters an exciting time in its development. Jeito is committed to investing in and working closely with companies such as NMD Pharma that are developing breakthrough treatments for patients living with diseases with high unmet needs."

Thomas Holm Pedersen, Chief Executive Officer of NMD Pharma, said: "The closing of this financing round is a testament to the clear vision and ambition of NMD Pharma to become a leader in the field of neuromuscular diseases. It reflects decades of scientific work in the area and the unique potential of our people for growing our development pipeline. Furthermore, we are intrigued with the broad clinical utility of our CLC-1 inhibitor portfolio and look forward to continuing our efforts to provide treatments for patients suffering from neuromuscular diseases. We are pleased to welcome Jeito Capital with Sabine Dandiguian to our Board. Her network of industry contacts and strategic business advice will be invaluable to us as we grow and expand our business."

