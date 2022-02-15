- (PLX AI) - Wihlborgs Fastigheter FY rental income SEK 3,060 million vs. estimate SEK 3,050 million.
- • FY net income SEK 3,348 million
Wihlborgs Fastigheter FY EPS SEK 21.78
