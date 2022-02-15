- (PLX AI) - Bravida Holding Q4 revenue SEK 6,218 million vs. estimate SEK 6,070 million.
- • Q4 EBITA margin 10.1%
- • Q4 net income SEK 468 million
- • Q4 EPS SEK 2.32
- • Q4 organic growth 6%
