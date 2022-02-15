Vitura (Paris:VTR) has signed a lease with BaByliss, a subsidiary of the Conair group, for 2,300 sq. m of space in the Arcs de Seine building in Boulogne-Billancourt, starting in second-quarter 2022.

An expert in hair and beauty for over 50 years, pioneering brand BaByliss offers cutting edge technology enabling its customers to manifest their style on a daily basis and throughout their lives.

This new transaction comes just weeks after the Company signed a 3,000-sq.m lease with Idex. Arcs de Seine, with a surface area of 47,000 sq.m, is located on the banks of the Seine where a number of communication, media and tech companies have set up shop, giving rise to a technological and creative hub. Certified both NF HQE Exploitation and BREEAM In-Use International since 2013, the campus features newly renovated spaces, a 3,000-sq.m private landscaped garden and a full range of amenities offering users a variety of spaces and atmospheres.

Sophie Kramer, Asset Manager at Vitura, said, "We are delighted to welcome BaByliss, one of the leaders in the electro-beauty industry, to the Arcs de Seine building. This new lease demonstrates market appetite for modern, responsible workplaces offering a unique user experience that fosters well-being and performance."

BaByliss Management added, "Thanks to their bright, open and user-friendly spaces and the numerous amenities available to our employees, these sleek new premises will really boost our team dynamic. The property will also provide us with a warm and innovative environment in which to host our clients, in line with our brand image."

Vitura was advised by Linklaters and BNP Paribas Real Estate in this transaction.

About Vitura

Created in 2006, Vitura (formerly Cegereal) is a listed real estate company that invests in prime office properties in Paris and Greater Paris. The total value of the portfolio was estimated at €1,455 million at June 30, 2021 (excluding transfer duties).

Thanks to its strong commitment to sustainable development, Vitura was named the number one Global Sector Leader in the 2021 Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark's (GRESB) listed office property companies category and received two Gold Awards from the European Public Real Estate Association (EPRA) for the quality and transparency of its financial and non-financial reporting.

Vitura is a REIT listed on Euronext Paris since 2006, in compartment B (ISIN: FR0010309096). The Company had a market capitalization of €579 million at February 14, 2022.

Visit our website to find out more: www.vitura.fr

