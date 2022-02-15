

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCF.PK, BRDCY.PK), a Japanese tire and rubber company, reported Tuesday that its fiscal 2021 profit attributable to owners of parent was 394.04 billion yen, compared to prior year's loss of 23.30 billion yen.



Earnings per share were 558.1 yen, compared to loss of 33.09 yen last year.



Profit from continued operations was 307.87 billion yen, compared to loss of 19.79 billion yen a year ago.



Operating profit surged 503 percent from last year to 376.80 billion yen. Adjusted operating profit was 394.34 billion yen, up 90.1 percent.



Revenue grew 20.4 percent to 3.25 trillion yen from 2.70 trillion yen a year ago.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2022, the company projects attributable net income of 280 billion yen or 397.58 yen per share, down 28.9 percent from last year; adjusted operating profit of 425 billion yen, up 7.8 percent year-over-year; and revenues of 3.65 trillion yen, up 12.4 percent from last year.



For the year, profit from continuing operations are expected to be 290 billion yen or 411.78 yen per share.



In Japan, Bridgestone shares were trading at 4,901 yen, up 2.34 percent.







