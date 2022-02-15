

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Ferrexpo plc (FXPO.L), a Swiss iron ore company with assets in Ukraine, announced Tuesday the permanent appointment of Jim North as Chief Executive Officer of the Group, effective immediately.



North has held the position as Acting CEO from May 2020, having been the company's Chief Operating Officer since 2014.



Prior to joining Ferrexpo, he held a variety of senior operational management roles in multiple commodities with Rio Tinto and BHP.



Lucio Genovese, Chair of Ferrexpo, said, 'During his time as Acting CEO, Jim has shown an adept ability to refocus the Group's strategy, further promote an inclusive leadership model, deliver a clear message on key topics relevant to stakeholders, whilst also continuing to deliver strong operational performance across the Group. All of this has been achieved against a backdrop of the global Covid-19 pandemic...'







