DJ Fix Price publishes first ESG update

Fix Price Group Ltd. (FIXP) Fix Price publishes first ESG update 15-Feb-2022 / 10:00 MSK Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Fix Price publishes first ESG update

14 February 2022 - Fix Price, one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, announces the publication of its first set of ESG materials: a presentation on the Company's main ESG-related activities and a data book outlining key ESG metrics.

The publication of the ESG presentation and data book represent the interim results of the comprehensive assessment of ESG practices that the Company has been conducting since the summer of 2021.

The publication of a full Sustainability report prepared in accordance with GRI and SASB standards which will disclose the Company's ESG strategy and key goals is scheduled for mid-2022.

Dmitry Kirsanov, CEO of Fix Price, commented:

"It is important for us that our first step in establishing and implementing an ESG strategy was to obtain objective data on the Company's environmental and social impact as well as its corporate governance practices. "We have carefully reviewed our ESG activities and identified four strategic priorities (the '4Ps'): people, product, partners and planet. These are the areas where the Company will focus its efforts in the coming years. "Providing more in-depth non-financial information about our business and formulating ESG priorities are both a further step and confirmation of our intentions to comply with the best practices in this area. We are convinced more and more each day that the ESG strategy is a necessary component of Fix Price's business strategy."

Both documents are available in the "Sustainability" section of the Company's website: https://ir.fix-price.com/

Earlier, in November 2021, the Company announced the establishment of a Board of Directors' ESG Committee. The Committee is responsible for preparation of recommendations on the sustainability strategy and tracks the Company's progress in delivering its ESG commitments. About the Company

Fix Price (LSE and MOEX: FIXP), one of the leading variety value retailers globally and the largest in Russia, has helped its customers save money every day since 2007. Fix Price offers its customers a unique and constantly refreshed product assortment of non-food goods, personal care and household products and food items at low fixed price points.

Today there are more than 4,900 Fix Price stores in Russia and neighbouring countries, all of them stocking approximately 2,000 SKUs across around 20 product categories. As well as its own private brands, Fix Price sells products from leading global names and smaller local suppliers.

In 2020, the Company recorded revenue of RUB 190.1 billion, EBITDA of RUB 36.8 billion and net profit of RUB 17.6 billion, in accordance with IFRS.

Contacts

Fix Price Investor Relations Fix Price Media Relations Elena Mironova Ekaterina Lukina ir@fix-price.com elukina@fix-price.ru +7 495 902 50 00 (ext. 1918) +7 967 009 32 70

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: US33835G2057 Category Code: MSCU TIDM: FIXP LEI Code: 549300EXJV1RPGZNH608 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 142973 EQS News ID: 1280478 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280478&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)