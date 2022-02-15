DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

15 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 February 2022 it purchased a total of 214,401 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 166,474 47.927 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.274 GBP1.064 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.240 GBP1.040 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.25905 GBP1.05215

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 734,901,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of shares Price pre Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 4125 1.25 XDUB 08:21:18 00056864246TRLO0 3654 1.24 XDUB 08:24:09 00056864675TRLO0 653 1.24 XDUB 08:29:04 00056865062TRLO0 3554 1.24 XDUB 08:34:17 00056865477TRLO0 1014 1.24 XDUB 08:34:17 00056865480TRLO0 1547 1.24 XDUB 08:34:17 00056865479TRLO0 1250 1.24 XDUB 08:34:17 00056865478TRLO0 3354 1.24 XDUB 08:52:23 00056866571TRLO0 438 1.24 XDUB 08:52:23 00056866570TRLO0 1014 1.24 XDUB 09:03:23 00056867525TRLO0 2230 1.24 XDUB 09:04:25 00056867641TRLO0 1043 1.24 XDUB 09:05:50 00056867735TRLO0 1164 1.24 XDUB 09:05:50 00056867734TRLO0 967 1.25 XDUB 09:15:10 00056868396TRLO0 1006 1.25 XDUB 09:15:10 00056868397TRLO0 917 1.25 XDUB 09:18:21 00056868586TRLO0 2974 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871625TRLO0 414 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871626TRLO0 3188 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871627TRLO0 1250 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871628TRLO0 610 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871630TRLO0 434 1.25 XDUB 09:45:37 00056871629TRLO0 2193 1.24 XDUB 09:49:37 00056871894TRLO0 1880 1.24 XDUB 09:49:37 00056871893TRLO0 12 1.24 XDUB 10:10:11 00056873199TRLO0 13 1.24 XDUB 10:11:11 00056873270TRLO0 1291 1.24 XDUB 10:39:55 00056874894TRLO0 293 1.25 XDUB 10:42:30 00056875057TRLO0 1604 1.25 XDUB 10:42:30 00056875056TRLO0 1949 1.25 XDUB 10:42:30 00056875055TRLO0 124 1.25 XDUB 10:42:31 00056875058TRLO0 485 1.25 XDUB 10:42:31 00056875059TRLO0 10 1.25 XDUB 10:43:56 00056875171TRLO0 200 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878758TRLO0 3727 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878759TRLO0 317 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878760TRLO0 21680 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878761TRLO0 3481 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878762TRLO0 1014 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878764TRLO0 697 1.26 XDUB 11:51:39 00056878763TRLO0 88 1.25 XDUB 11:52:03 00056878782TRLO0 3440 1.25 XDUB 11:52:23 00056878785TRLO0 3416 1.25 XDUB 12:15:47 00056880121TRLO0 3599 1.25 XDUB 12:40:07 00056881831TRLO0 724 1.26 XDUB 13:20:43 00056884854TRLO0 481 1.26 XDUB 13:21:27 00056884905TRLO0 2950 1.26 XDUB 13:21:27 00056884906TRLO0 121 1.26 XDUB 13:21:27 00056884907TRLO0 68 1.26 XDUB 13:22:00 00056884934TRLO0 304 1.26 XDUB 13:22:00 00056884935TRLO0 91 1.26 XDUB 13:22:00 00056884936TRLO0 3151 1.26 XDUB 13:22:00 00056884937TRLO0 1000 1.26 XDUB 13:49:54 00056886589TRLO0 197 1.26 XDUB 13:49:54 00056886590TRLO0 788 1.26 XDUB 14:09:42 00056887658TRLO0 1505 1.26 XDUB 14:18:55 00056887967TRLO0 599 1.27 XDUB 14:34:23 00056888909TRLO0 23023 1.27 XDUB 14:34:36 00056888931TRLO0 62 1.27 XDUB 14:34:36 00056888932TRLO0 211 1.27 XDUB 14:34:36 00056888933TRLO0 4000 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890598TRLO0 683 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890599TRLO0 1489 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890600TRLO0 1828 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890601TRLO0 2000 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890602TRLO0 572 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890603TRLO0 1916 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890604TRLO0 3423 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890605TRLO0 1351 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890607TRLO0 1014 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890608TRLO0 80 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890609TRLO0 207 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890610TRLO0 50 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890611TRLO0 462 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890612TRLO0 1661 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890613TRLO0 395 1.27 XDUB 14:55:30 00056890614TRLO0 3101 1.27 XDUB 15:05:06 00056891240TRLO0 895 1.26 XDUB 15:12:00 00056891592TRLO0 915 1.26 XDUB 15:24:16 00056892680TRLO0 1403 1.26 XDUB 15:46:37 00056894471TRLO0 879 1.27 XDUB 16:11:39 00056895733TRLO0 1040 1.27 XDUB 16:12:19 00056895792TRLO0 883 1.27 XDUB 16:14:59 00056896049TRLO0 20 1.27 XDUB 16:14:59 00056896050TRLO0 868 1.27 XDUB 16:15:38 00056896111TRLO0 2319 1.27 XDUB 16:23:04 00056897003TRLO0 1289 1.27 XDUB 16:23:04 00056897002TRLO0

