Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 15-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

15 February 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 14 February 2022 it purchased a total of 214,401 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           166,474     47.927 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.274     GBP1.064 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.240     GBP1.040 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.25905    GBP1.05215

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 734,901,191 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price pre Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
4125       1.25         XDUB      08:21:18      00056864246TRLO0 
3654       1.24         XDUB      08:24:09      00056864675TRLO0 
653       1.24         XDUB      08:29:04      00056865062TRLO0 
3554       1.24         XDUB      08:34:17      00056865477TRLO0 
1014       1.24         XDUB      08:34:17      00056865480TRLO0 
1547       1.24         XDUB      08:34:17      00056865479TRLO0 
1250       1.24         XDUB      08:34:17      00056865478TRLO0 
3354       1.24         XDUB      08:52:23      00056866571TRLO0 
438       1.24         XDUB      08:52:23      00056866570TRLO0 
1014       1.24         XDUB      09:03:23      00056867525TRLO0 
2230       1.24         XDUB      09:04:25      00056867641TRLO0 
1043       1.24         XDUB      09:05:50      00056867735TRLO0 
1164       1.24         XDUB      09:05:50      00056867734TRLO0 
967       1.25         XDUB      09:15:10      00056868396TRLO0 
1006       1.25         XDUB      09:15:10      00056868397TRLO0 
917       1.25         XDUB      09:18:21      00056868586TRLO0 
2974       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871625TRLO0 
414       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871626TRLO0 
3188       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871627TRLO0 
1250       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871628TRLO0 
610       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871630TRLO0 
434       1.25         XDUB      09:45:37      00056871629TRLO0 
2193       1.24         XDUB      09:49:37      00056871894TRLO0 
1880       1.24         XDUB      09:49:37      00056871893TRLO0 
12        1.24         XDUB      10:10:11      00056873199TRLO0 
13        1.24         XDUB      10:11:11      00056873270TRLO0 
1291       1.24         XDUB      10:39:55      00056874894TRLO0 
293       1.25         XDUB      10:42:30      00056875057TRLO0 
1604       1.25         XDUB      10:42:30      00056875056TRLO0 
1949       1.25         XDUB      10:42:30      00056875055TRLO0 
124       1.25         XDUB      10:42:31      00056875058TRLO0 
485       1.25         XDUB      10:42:31      00056875059TRLO0 
10        1.25         XDUB      10:43:56      00056875171TRLO0 
200       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878758TRLO0 
3727       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878759TRLO0 
317       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878760TRLO0 
21680      1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878761TRLO0 
3481       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878762TRLO0 
1014       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878764TRLO0 
697       1.26         XDUB      11:51:39      00056878763TRLO0 
88        1.25         XDUB      11:52:03      00056878782TRLO0 
3440       1.25         XDUB      11:52:23      00056878785TRLO0 
3416       1.25         XDUB      12:15:47      00056880121TRLO0 
3599       1.25         XDUB      12:40:07      00056881831TRLO0 
724       1.26         XDUB      13:20:43      00056884854TRLO0 
481       1.26         XDUB      13:21:27      00056884905TRLO0 
2950       1.26         XDUB      13:21:27      00056884906TRLO0 
121       1.26         XDUB      13:21:27      00056884907TRLO0 
68        1.26         XDUB      13:22:00      00056884934TRLO0 
304       1.26         XDUB      13:22:00      00056884935TRLO0 
91        1.26         XDUB      13:22:00      00056884936TRLO0 
3151       1.26         XDUB      13:22:00      00056884937TRLO0 
1000       1.26         XDUB      13:49:54      00056886589TRLO0 
197       1.26         XDUB      13:49:54      00056886590TRLO0 
788       1.26         XDUB      14:09:42      00056887658TRLO0 
1505       1.26         XDUB      14:18:55      00056887967TRLO0 
599       1.27         XDUB      14:34:23      00056888909TRLO0 
23023      1.27         XDUB      14:34:36      00056888931TRLO0 
62        1.27         XDUB      14:34:36      00056888932TRLO0 
211       1.27         XDUB      14:34:36      00056888933TRLO0 
4000       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890598TRLO0 
683       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890599TRLO0 
1489       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890600TRLO0 
1828       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890601TRLO0 
2000       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890602TRLO0 
572       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890603TRLO0 
1916       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890604TRLO0 
3423       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890605TRLO0 
1351       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890607TRLO0 
1014       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890608TRLO0 
80        1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890609TRLO0 
207       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890610TRLO0 
50        1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890611TRLO0 
462       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890612TRLO0 
1661       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890613TRLO0 
395       1.27         XDUB      14:55:30      00056890614TRLO0 
3101       1.27         XDUB      15:05:06      00056891240TRLO0 
895       1.26         XDUB      15:12:00      00056891592TRLO0 
915       1.26         XDUB      15:24:16      00056892680TRLO0 
1403       1.26         XDUB      15:46:37      00056894471TRLO0 
879       1.27         XDUB      16:11:39      00056895733TRLO0 
1040       1.27         XDUB      16:12:19      00056895792TRLO0 
883       1.27         XDUB      16:14:59      00056896049TRLO0 
20        1.27         XDUB      16:14:59      00056896050TRLO0 
868       1.27         XDUB      16:15:38      00056896111TRLO0 
2319       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897003TRLO0 
1289       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897002TRLO0

February 15, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

759       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897001TRLO0 
2122       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897000TRLO0 
2876       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897004TRLO0 
2386       1.27         XDUB      16:23:04      00056897005TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price pre Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
89        105.20        XLON      08:11:10      00056862600TRLO0 
553       105.20        XLON      08:11:10      00056862599TRLO0 
2165       104.80        XLON      08:20:57      00056864137TRLO0 
461       104.80        XLON      08:20:57      00056864136TRLO0 
750       105.00        XLON      08:20:57      00056864138TRLO0 
1253       104.00        XLON      08:24:38      00056864699TRLO0 
77        104.00        XLON      08:35:25      00056865514TRLO0 
833       104.00        XLON      08:35:25      00056865517TRLO0 
887       104.00        XLON      08:35:25      00056865516TRLO0 
1260       104.00        XLON      08:35:25      00056865515TRLO0 
3060       104.40        XLON      09:45:38      00056871631TRLO0 
994       104.40        XLON      09:58:50      00056872477TRLO0 
850       104.40        XLON      09:58:50      00056872476TRLO0 
750       104.40        XLON      09:58:50      00056872475TRLO0 
4000       104.40        XLON      10:42:30      00056875054TRLO0 
1680       105.00        XLON      11:52:23      00056878787TRLO0 
750       105.00        XLON      11:52:23      00056878786TRLO0 
820       105.00        XLON      12:09:00      00056879639TRLO0 
750       105.00        XLON      12:09:00      00056879638TRLO0 
4000       105.00        XLON      12:40:07      00056881830TRLO0 
2733       105.00        XLON      12:47:07      00056882742TRLO0 
472       105.80        XLON      14:00:00      00056887082TRLO0 
3653       105.80        XLON      14:05:29      00056887416TRLO0 
2359       105.80        XLON      14:07:30      00056887551TRLO0 
645       105.80        XLON      14:07:30      00056887552TRLO0 
415       106.40        XLON      14:53:41      00056890506TRLO0 
2324       106.40        XLON      14:53:41      00056890507TRLO0 
3195       106.40        XLON      14:53:41      00056890508TRLO0 
3135       106.40        XLON      14:55:30      00056890606TRLO0 
3014       105.80        XLON      15:42:25      00056894295TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  142964 
EQS News ID:  1280438 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1280438&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 15, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
