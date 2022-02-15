DJ RM plc: Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2021

15 February 2022

RM plc

Preliminary Results for the year ended 30 November 2021

Improved 2021 performance despite continued COVID-19 disruption

RM plc ("RM"), a leading supplier of technology and resources to the education sector, reports its final results for the year ended 30 November 2021.

Highlights

-- Satisfactory results versus the prior year taking into account continued disruption to school attendanceand examinations

-- Revenue up 12% driven by strong trading in RM Resources enabling adjusted operating profit** improvementof 22%

-- Balance sheet remains resilient with net debt** at GBP18.3m and movement of the pension position from adeficit to a surplus

-- Statutory profit after tax down 45% with GBP8.3m (2020: GBP1.7m) of investment program costs expensedfollowing a change in accounting treatment

-- Paid and proposed final dividend of 4.7 pence per share (2020: 3.0p)

-- Strategy reset established with plans to deliver sustainable growth

-- Good early progress made

GBPM 2021 2020 Variance Revenue 210.9 189.0 +12% Adjusted* operating profit 18.5 15.1 +22% Adjusted* operating profit margin 8.8% 8.0% +0.8pp Adjusted* profit before tax 17.1 14.0 +22% Statutory profit after tax 4.2 7.6 -45% Adjusted* diluted EPS 16.4p 13.6p +21% Diluted EPS 5.0p 9.1p -45% Proposed dividend per share 4.7p 3.0p +1.7p Net debt** 18.3 1.3 IAS 19 Pension surplus/(deficit) 30.4 (18.7)

* Throughout this statement, adjusted operating profit and EPS are stated after adjusting items (See Note 2) which are identified by virtue of their size, nature and/or incidence. The treatment of adjusted items is applied consistently period on period and is consistent with the way that underlying trading performance is measured by management.

** Alternative performance measure, see Note 2.

Commenting on the results, Neil Martin, Chief Executive of RM, said:

"RM delivered a satisfactory financial performance in another year impacted by COVID-19. While the current environment remains uncertain, market trends are developing positively for the longer-term outlook of RM.

This has been an important year strategically as we acknowledge a need to adapt if we are going to fully capitalise on the supportive structural opportunities and deliver sustainable growth. We refreshed our strategy to sharpen our focus and have made good early progress including a number of key leadership appointments across the Group. This is an exciting time to be involved in education and I continue to be impressed by the commitment and passion of our colleagues and their desire to improve educational outcomes for our customers".

Notes to Editors:

RM provides market-leading products and services to educational institutions, exam bodies and international governments which improve, simplify and support education and learning.

The education sector is transforming, and RM is well positioned to capitalise on this through its three divisions.

Following a review of strategy, the names of the Divisions have changed to align more closely to their customer proposition

RM Resources (remains the same) is the established provider of education resources for early years, primary schools and secondary schools across the UK and to 80 countries internationally.

RM Results becomes RM Assessment, acknowledging its broader product portfolio and the shift from a focus on digital marking only, to one engaged in digital solutions throughout the assessment lifecycle. RM Assessment is a leading provider of assessment software, supporting exam awarding bodies, universities and governments worldwide to digitise their assessment delivery

RM Education becomes RM Technology highlighting the Division's focus on improving the technology environment in schools and colleges to support learner outcomes. RM Technology is a market-leading supplier of ICT software, technology and services to UK schools and colleges

Ex-dividend date for 2021 final dividend 17th March 2022 Record date for 2021 final dividend 18th March 2022 AGM 7th April 2022 Payment of 2021 final dividend 29th April 2022 References to times are to Greenwich Mean Time. If any of the above times or dates should change, the revised times and /or dates will be notified to shareholders by an announcement on a Regulatory Information Service. Payment of the 2021 final dividend is subject to the approval by shareholders.

CHAIRMAN'S STATEMENT

Performance

Detailed assessment of the Group's 2021 performance is inevitably dominated by the pandemic. However, the results reflect the successful efforts of the Group to adapt to the resulting volatility of customer demand. The trading performance did not match pre-pandemic levels but was creditable in the light of the challenges presented, and addressed.

In parallel with accommodating these day-to-day fluctuations, good progress has been made on the warehouse consolidation project and the group-wide IT investment. The new RM Resources distribution facility is now complete, and the efficiency benefits will flow following systems integration and the transition of activities from existing sites. The IT project is in early testing and should also begin to deliver benefits in the current year and will be complete across all divisions by the end of 2022.

The Resources division, which provides teaching and learning products to support the school curriculum, saw early demand impacted by school closures in the first quarter but experienced a strong and pleasing recovery in its UK market following the return to face-to-face teaching. This produced a sales rate which exceeded pre-pandemic levels. It is uncertain how much of this volume was catch-up from earlier weakness, but it appears that the division has enjoyed a useful gain in UK market share. This increase coincided with the widely commented on supply chain constraints and the consequent necessity for price increases, all of which tested the organisation. Inevitably, operating costs increased as a result and margins suffered. The picture overseas was less buoyant as different regional effects of the pandemic made themselves felt. The outlook for RM Resources is positive, although unpredictable, given the short cycle nature of the business.

The Digital Assessment division was again constrained by the absence of formal school examinations in the UK and the difficulties in negotiating new contracts overseas consequent upon lack of an ability to engage directly with customers. The business delivered a respectable result in the circumstances. Although the business has good forward visibility from longer term contracts, performance in 2022 will be affected by a low level of new awards in 2021 and the extent to which UK school public examinations return to normal. In the longer term, the increasing attention being given to on-line examinations and assessment should support positive progress in this division.

The Technology division, providing managed IT services and software for schools had a steady, if unexciting, year as schools maintained their systems, irrespective of short-term attendance. The gradual trend to consolidation of schools into multi-academy trusts will subtly change the nature of the customer relationships and the company will need to offer a more sophisticated service package. The short-term performance will be relatively flat but it is noteworthy that the, historically beneficial, long-term Building Schools for the Future contracts no longer make a contribution.

The Board

Neil Martin was appointed CEO, having previously been CFO, in March 2021. Mark Berry was appointed CFO, after a period as interim, in September 2021. Further appointments at below-Board executive level have subsequently been made to strengthen the management team.

Corporate Governance procedures require that I stand down as Chairman by the ninth anniversary of my appointment, which occurs in May 2022. Accordingly, the Board has conducted a process to identify and appoint Helen Stevenson as my successor and she will assume the Chairmanship the day after the announcement of the preliminary results in February. I welcome her and the new executive team and wish them all, and the Company, well.

Dividend

