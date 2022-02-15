

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Asahi Group Holdings, Ltd.( ASBRF.PK), a Japanese beer, spirits, soft drinks, and food business group, on Tuesday posted a rise in profit for the last fiscal, with a rise in revenue, supported by overseas sales.



For the 12-month period to December 31, 2021, the Tokyo-headquartered company, reported a profit of 153.82 billion yen or 302.89 yen per share, compared with 92.58 billion yen or 196.49 yen per share, recorded for the fiscal 2020.



Asahi registered a pre-tax income of 199.82 billion yen for 2021, higher than 125.39 billion yen, recorded during 2020.



Operating profit of the food and drink company rose to 211.90 billion yen as against 135.16 billion yen.



EBITDA also climbed for the period to 328.5 billion yen, from 269.4 billion yen.



For the fiscal 2021, the company generated revenue for the year at 2.23 trillion yen, higher than 2.02 trillion yen last year.



The Japanese firm's revenue from overseas business moved up to 795.1 billion yen for the year, compared with 625.6 billion yen of 2020.



Looking ahead, for the fiscal 2022, the company expects to report a profit of 146.5 billion yen, whereas profit-before tax at 205.5 billion yen. It also projects to record EBITDA of 352.5 billion yen.



In addition, for the current fiscal, the Group expects to report 2.45 trillion yen in revenues.







