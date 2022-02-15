- (PLX AI) - Norway Royal Salmon fourth quarter revenues NOK 1,495.5 million vs. estimate NOK 1,755 million.
- • Q4 operational EBIT NOK 101.6 million vs. estimate NOK 142 million
