Pottermore and Storytel make multi-language production of the Hogwarts Library books

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pottermore and Storytel will work together to produce and distribute the Harry Potter series called the Hogwarts Library books in several new languages. The collection contains three stories: Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, Quidditch Through the Ages and The Tales of Beedle the Bard.

Since 2016, Storytel has been cooperating with Pottermore to distribute the Harry Potter series for subscribers all over the world. Now Storytel and Pottermore take their next step together by producing the Hogwarts Library books for audio. The productions will be released in ten different languages, between 2023 and 2024: Dutch, Korean, Bulgarian, Turkish, Danish, Polish, Swedish, Finnish, Russian and Brazilian Portuguese.

"I am absolutely thrilled that Storytel and Pottermore can announce this fantastic news. The Harry Potter series is amazingly popular in all markets we have introduced it to. Our plan to offer Storytel's big audience this audio series is just in line with Storytel's strategy to be the best content provider on the audiobook market," says Mari Wärri, Head of Global Content Acquisition for Storytel.

The Hogwarts Library books will be distributed fully exclusively for the first year on each market, and will reach the Storytel subscribers at different times in different countries. It will be produced and distributed during the next three years. Written by J.K. Rowling, these three titles all appear as volumes within the Harry Potter stories themselves. They are a treasure trove of fact and fairy tale, are a chance to be truly immersed in the world of Harry Potter, and allow Storytel a unique opportunity to engage listeners in new and exciting ways.



The Hogwarts Library books:

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

Flipping through the pages of Newt's famous journal, you'll journey around the globe and discover the many and varied creatures that he made it his life's work to study and protect. Some of the beasts will be familiar to fans of the Wizarding World - the Hippogriff, the Niffler, the Hungarian Horntail... while others will surprise even the most ardent amateur Magizoologist.

Quidditch Through the Ages

Do you know why refereeing a Quidditch match was once a task for only the bravest witches and wizards, or how to tell a Transylvanian Tackle from a Woollongong Shimmy? In this enlightening and highly popular Hogwarts library book, Kennilworthy Whisp reveals the daring highs and dangerous lows of the glorious game of Quidditch.

The Tales of Beedle the Bard

In Babbitty Rabbitty and her Cackling Stump, listeners will hear of a foolish king and a mischievous washerwoman, and then finally get to listen to the most iconic of Beedle's stories - The Tales of the Three Brothers, featured in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. With each of the tales accompanied by wise and whimsical notes from Albus Dumbledore, listeners will be able to experience these tales from the Wizarding World as they've never heard them before.

