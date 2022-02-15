- (PLX AI) - Clas Ohlson shares rose more than 5% in morning trading after Carnegie upgraded the stock to buy from hold.
- • Clas Ohlson has room for extra dividend up to SEK 13 per shares, while earnings are all-time highs, the analysts said
- • Morover, the company is poised for like-for-like growth as a period of easy comparison lies ahead, Carnegie said
- • Clas Ohlson is an attractive investment in an environment where value stocks are favored relative to growth stocks: Carnegie
- • Price target of SEK 125 implies 15% upside from yesterday's closing price
