DENTSU GROUP

A strong Q4 performance in recovering markets means Dentsu has posted good figures for FY21 and enters FY22 with positive momentum, particularly in the Customer Transformation and Technology (CT&T) activities. The strategic plan remains to build this area to 50% of revenue less cost of sales (RLCoS), from 29.1% in FY21. Medium-term guidance for group organic growth in RLCoS is upgraded from 3-4% to 4-5%, with 4% guided for FY22. A ¥40bn share buyback is planned, funded from year-end net cash following September's sale (and leaseback) of the Shiodome building. The share price remains at a substantial discount to peers.

